STRATS Trust For Wal-Mart Stores Inc STRATS Ctf Wal-mart Stores Inc 2005-4

Stock

GJO

Price as of:

$23.94 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

GJO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GJO DARS™ Rating

GJO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$23.94

Day's Range

$23.94 - $23.94

Previous Close

$23.94

52 week low / high

$22.55 - $24.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.25%

GJO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GJO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GJO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GJO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.05020583

2019-11-13

$0.05210166

2019-10-10

$0.05455208

2019-09-12

$0.05537771

2019-08-13

$0.05840376

2019-07-11

$0.06063021

2019-06-13

$0.06287501

2019-05-13

$0.06451562

2019-04-11

$0.06481

2019-03-13

$0.06632812

2019-02-13

$0.06848562

2019-01-11

$0.06850395

2018-12-13

$0.06491937

2018-11-13

$0.06117313

2018-10-11

$0.05904438

2018-09-13

$0.05861979

2018-08-13

$0.05914979

2018-07-12

$0.05917979

2018-06-13

$0.05921875

2018-05-11

$0.05932687

2018-04-12

$0.05467708

2018-03-13

$0.04872395

2018-02-13

$0.04625395

2018-01-11

$0.04351021

2017-12-13

$0.03991376

2017-11-13

$0.0387327

2017-10-12

$0.03791667

2017-09-13

$0.0378125

2017-08-10

$0.03757521

2017-07-12

$0.03636583

2017-06-12

$0.03503708

2017-05-10

$0.03455084

2017-04-11

$0.03398376

2017-03-10

$0.0320625

2017-02-10

$0.03170376

2017-01-11

$0.03048834

2016-12-12

$0.02928479

2016-11-09

$0.02875

2016-10-12

$0.02813084

2016-09-12

$0.0274375

2016-08-10

$0.02458542

2016-07-12

$0.02401041

2016-06-10

$0.02346041

2016-05-11

$0.0235073

2016-04-12

$0.02362188

2016-03-10

$0.02327501

2016-02-10

$0.02337501

2016-01-12

$0.02108333

2015-12-10

$0.01795

2015-11-10

$0.0170938

2015-10-09

$0.0174417

2015-09-10

$0.0170938

2015-08-12

$0.0164333

2015-07-10

$0.0163719

2015-06-10

$0.0161229

2015-05-12

$0.0161521

2015-04-10

$0.01605417

2015-03-11

$0.0157938

2015-02-11

$0.0156938

2015-01-12

$0.0154292

2014-12-10

$0.0152521

2014-11-12

$0.0152208

2014-10-09

$0.0152938

2014-09-10

$0.01528333

2014-08-12

$0.01528333

2014-07-10

$0.0152208

2014-06-11

$0.0150802

2014-05-12

$0.0151344

2014-04-10

$0.0152781

2014-03-12

$0.0153302

2014-02-12

$0.0153938

2014-01-10

$0.0154761

2013-12-11

$0.0154292

2013-11-12

$0.0154917

2013-10-09

$0.0157167

2013-09-11

$0.0159208

2013-08-12

$0.0160021

2013-07-10

$0.0161094

2013-06-12

$0.0161479

2013-05-10

$0.0161896

2013-04-10

$0.0162521

2013-03-12

$0.0164604

2013-02-12

$0.01675

2013-01-10

$0.0168333

2012-12-12

$0.016875

2012-11-09

$0.0175052

2012-10-10

$0.0185156

2012-09-12

$0.0194688

2012-08-10

$0.0198979

2012-07-11

$0.0201635

2012-06-12

$0.0201427

2012-05-10

$0.0201385

2012-04-11

$0.0202844

2012-03-12

$0.0208875

2012-02-10

$0.0223229

2012-01-11

$0.0217969

2011-12-12

$0.0199421

2011-11-09

$0.0188138

2011-10-12

$0.0176481

2011-09-12

$0.0163785

2011-08-10

$0.0156094

2011-07-12

$0.0155625

2011-06-10

$0.015849

2011-05-11

$0.0162083

2011-04-12

$0.0168646

2011-03-10

$0.0169375

2011-02-10

$0.0167319

2011-01-12

$0.0166992

2010-12-10

$0.0163673

2010-11-09

$0.0164388

2010-10-12

$0.016504

2010-09-10

$0.01825521

2010-08-11

$0.0213738

2010-07-12

$0.0216054

2010-06-10

$0.0194975

2010-05-12

$0.0167252

2010-04-12

$0.0157715

2010-03-10

$0.015625

2010-02-10

$0.015651

2010-01-12

$0.0157006

2009-12-10

$0.0160938

2009-11-10

$0.0163413

2009-10-09

$0.0166458

2009-09-10

$0.0195833

2009-08-12

$0.0210288

2009-07-10

$0.0235288

2009-06-10

$0.0288152

2009-05-12

$0.0339844

2009-04-09

$0.0379167

2009-03-11

$0.0361329

2009-02-11

$0.0332162

2009-01-12

$0.0520052

2008-12-10

$0.0551823

2008-11-12

$0.1094271

2008-10-09

$0.069141

2008-09-10

$0.068841

2008-08-12

$0.068554

2008-07-10

$0.068255

2008-06-11

$0.06615896

2008-05-12

$0.06694

2008-04-10

$0.06875

2008-03-12

$0.074271

2008-02-13

$0.09911458

2008-01-14

$0.11438812

2007-12-14

$0.111849

2007-11-15

$0.119635

2007-10-15

$0.12904958

2007-09-12

$0.12619792

2007-08-13

$0.122083333

2007-07-11

$0.122083333

2007-06-14

$0.122083333

2007-05-16

$0.121992292

2007-04-16

$0.121976667

2007-03-15

$0.122083333

2007-02-13

$0.122083333

2007-01-16

$0.122083333

2006-12-18

$0.122369792

2006-11-16

$0.122369792

2006-10-17

$0.122708333

2006-09-15

$0.123020833

2006-08-11

$0.125143333

2006-07-17

$0.121445417

2006-06-13

$0.118125

2006-05-16

$0.116005208

2006-04-17

$0.112708333

2006-03-15

$0.109348958

2006-02-14

$0.10625

2006-01-18

$0.103984375

2005-12-12

$0.100833333

2005-11-16

$0.090416667

GJO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GJO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GJO

Stock not rated.

GJO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

26.09%

-10.59%

4years

GJO

News
GJO

Research
GJO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GJO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

GJO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0502

2019-12-06

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0521

2019-11-07

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0546

2019-10-07

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0554

2019-09-06

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2019-08-05

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0606

2019-07-09

2019-07-11

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0629

2019-06-05

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0645

2019-05-02

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2019-04-01

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2019-03-04

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-02-07

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

2019-01-08

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0649

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0612

2018-11-02

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2018-09-27

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2018-09-07

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0591

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2018-07-04

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2018-06-01

2018-06-13

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2018-04-19

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2018-03-28

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0463

2018-02-08

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2017-11-30

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0387

2017-10-31

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2017-09-28

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2017-09-05

2017-09-13

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2017-07-31

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2017-06-29

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2017-06-01

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0346

2017-04-11

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2017-03-29

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

2017-02-27

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0317

2017-01-30

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0305

2016-12-29

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

2016-10-25

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0281

2016-09-26

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0274

2016-08-23

2016-09-12

2016-09-14

2016-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0246

2016-07-25

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2016-06-24

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-05-24

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

2016-04-25

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0236

2016-03-28

2016-04-12

2016-04-14

2016-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0233

2016-02-22

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0234

2016-01-22

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0211

2015-12-29

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2015-11-23

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2015-10-26

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0174

2015-09-25

2015-10-09

2015-10-14

2015-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2015-08-26

2015-09-10

2015-09-14

2015-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2015-07-27

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

2015-06-22

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2015-05-26

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2015-04-24

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2015-03-24

2015-04-10

2015-04-14

2015-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2015-01-26

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0154

2014-12-29

2015-01-12

2015-01-14

2015-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-11-21

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2014-10-28

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-09-22

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-08-25

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-07-25

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0152

2014-06-23

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0151

2014-05-28

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0151

2014-04-24

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-03-26

2014-04-10

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2014-02-25

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0154

2014-01-29

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-12-30

2014-01-10

2014-01-14

2014-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0154

2013-11-26

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0155

2013-10-24

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

2013-09-23

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2013-08-26

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2013-07-30

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2013-06-21

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2013-05-28

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2013-04-26

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0163

2013-04-02

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

2013-03-05

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0168

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0168

2012-12-31

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0175

Unknown

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

Unknown

2012-08-10

2012-08-14

2012-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0202

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

Unknown

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0203

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0223

Unknown

2012-02-10

2012-02-14

2012-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0199

Unknown

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

Unknown

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2011-04-12

2011-04-14

2011-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0169

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

Unknown

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

2011-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-01-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

Unknown

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0164

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0165

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0183

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0214

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

Unknown

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0195

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0158

Unknown

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

Unknown

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0163

Unknown

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

Unknown

2009-10-09

2009-10-14

2009-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

Unknown

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0235

Unknown

2009-07-10

2009-07-14

2009-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0288

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

Unknown

2009-05-12

2009-05-14

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

Unknown

2009-04-09

2009-04-14

2009-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0361

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0332

Unknown

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

Unknown

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

Unknown

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1094

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0691

Unknown

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

Unknown

2008-08-12

2008-08-14

2008-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

Unknown

2008-07-10

2008-07-14

2008-07-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

Unknown

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

Unknown

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

Unknown

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0991

Unknown

2008-02-13

2008-02-14

2008-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1144

Unknown

2008-01-14

2008-01-14

2008-01-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1118

Unknown

2007-12-14

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1196

Unknown

2007-11-15

2007-11-14

2007-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1290

Unknown

2007-10-15

2007-10-12

2007-10-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1262

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-08-13

2007-08-14

2007-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-07-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-06-14

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

Unknown

2007-05-16

2007-05-14

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

Unknown

2007-04-16

2007-04-13

2007-04-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-03-15

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-02-13

2007-02-14

2007-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1221

Unknown

2007-01-16

2007-01-12

2007-01-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

Unknown

2006-12-18

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1224

Unknown

2006-11-16

2006-11-14

2006-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1227

Unknown

2006-10-17

2006-10-13

2006-10-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1230

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1251

Unknown

2006-08-11

2006-08-14

2006-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1214

Unknown

2006-07-17

2006-07-14

2006-07-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1181

Unknown

2006-06-13

2006-06-14

2006-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

Unknown

2006-05-16

2006-05-12

2006-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

Unknown

2006-04-17

2006-04-13

2006-04-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1093

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-14

2006-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

Unknown

2006-02-14

2006-02-14

2006-02-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1040

Unknown

2006-01-18

2006-01-13

2006-01-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1008

Unknown

2005-12-12

2005-12-14

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

Unknown

2005-11-16

2005-11-14

2005-11-15

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GJO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

