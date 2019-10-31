Best Dividend Stocks
Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana S.A. - ADR

Stock

GIVSY

Price as of:

$21.25 +2.09 +10.91%

Industry

Other

GIVSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.27

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

GIVSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,500

Open Price

$21.25

Day's Range

$21.25 - $21.25

Previous Close

$19.16

52 week low / high

$18.25 - $21.25

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

GIVSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GIVSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GIVSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GIVSY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.068483

2019-06-26

$0.074654

2019-04-25

$0.076645

2018-12-26

$0.069773

2018-09-21

$0.075082

2018-07-19

$0.078008

2018-04-13

$0.081193

2016-12-27

$0.066813

2016-10-13

$0.067173

2016-06-27

$0.067082

2016-04-20

$0.065157

2015-12-30

$0.057612

2015-10-13

$0.061056

2015-06-30

$0.070452

2015-04-16

$0.074183

2014-12-26

$0.070801

2014-09-25

$0.084465

2014-06-24

$0.091644

2014-04-16

$0.089247

2013-12-26

$0.077063

2013-09-25

$0.078467

2013-06-25

$0.077129

2013-04-09

$0.081666

2012-12-24

$0.077094

2012-09-25

$0.075245

2012-06-26

$0.076097

2012-04-19

$0.075434

2011-12-19

$0.066292

2011-09-19

$0.064108

2011-06-16

$0.071583

2011-04-07

$0.070402

2010-12-17

$0.061097

2010-09-17

$0.064984

2010-06-17

$0.061812

2010-03-31

$0.060983

2009-12-17

$0.056038

2009-09-17

$0.056987

2009-06-12

$0.053049

2009-04-03

$0.047722

2008-12-16

$0.040087

GIVSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GIVSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GIVSY

Stock not rated.

GIVSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.96%

-9.91%

0years

GIVSY

GIVSY

GIVSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GIVSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

GIVSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0685

Unknown

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

Unknown

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0766

Unknown

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0698

Unknown

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0751

Unknown

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0780

Unknown

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0812

Unknown

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0668

Unknown

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

Unknown

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0671

Unknown

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0652

Unknown

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

Unknown

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0705

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0742

Unknown

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

Unknown

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0845

Unknown

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0916

Unknown

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0892

Unknown

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0785

Unknown

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

Unknown

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

Unknown

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0771

Unknown

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

Unknown

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

Unknown

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0754

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0663

Unknown

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0641

Unknown

2011-09-19

2011-09-21

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0716

Unknown

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0704

Unknown

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

Unknown

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

Unknown

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

Unknown

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

Unknown

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

Unknown

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0530

Unknown

2009-06-12

2009-06-16

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0477

Unknown

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

2009-05-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

Unknown

2008-12-16

2008-12-18

2009-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

GIVSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

