Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

GIGB

Price as of:

$52.7 +0.11 +0.21%

Industry

Other

Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB)

GIGB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.08%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.62

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GIGB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,101

Open Price

$52.53

Day's Range

$52.53 - $52.72

Previous Close

$52.59

52 week low / high

$46.93 - $53.12

Percent off 52 week high

-0.79%

GIGB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GIGB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GIGB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GIGB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.13504

2019-11-01

$0.13644

2019-10-01

$0.14227

2019-09-03

$0.13701

2019-08-01

$0.1434

2019-07-01

$0.14032

2019-06-03

$0.11901

2019-05-01

$0.1356

2019-04-01

$0.15019

2019-03-01

$0.13624

2019-02-01

$0.18326

2018-12-27

$0.14964

2018-12-03

$0.13273

2018-11-01

$0.15006

2018-10-01

$0.12086

2018-09-04

$0.14257

2018-08-01

$0.14304

2018-07-02

$0.13755

2018-06-01

$0.09695

2018-05-01

$0.11511

2018-04-02

$0.12613

2018-03-01

$0.13115

2018-02-01

$0.11692

2017-12-27

$0.1284

2017-12-01

$0.12023

2017-11-01

$0.12366

2017-10-02

$0.11901

2017-09-01

$0.07431

2017-08-01

$0.12361

2017-07-03

$0.0899

GIGB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GIGB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GIGB

Stock not rated.

GIGB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

3.70%

1years

GIGB

GIGB

GIGB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GIGB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

GIGB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1350

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1364

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1423

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1370

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1434

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1403

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1356

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1502

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1362

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1833

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1496

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1327

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1501

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1209

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1426

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1430

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1376

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1151

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1261

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1312

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1284

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1202

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GIGB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X