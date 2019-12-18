Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Guangdong Investment Ltd. - ADR

Stock

GGDVY

Price as of:

$105.25 -1.75 -1.64%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Guangdong Investment Ltd. - ADR (GGDVY)

GGDVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.11

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GGDVY DARS™ Rating

GGDVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,400

Open Price

$105.25

Day's Range

$105.25 - $105.25

Previous Close

$107.0

52 week low / high

$91.34 - $111.6

Percent off 52 week high

-5.69%

GGDVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GGDVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GGDVY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GGDVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GGDVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-02

$1.053513

2019-06-18

$2.348158

2018-10-04

$0.969952

2018-06-18

$2.115798

2017-10-06

$0.87901

2017-06-23

$1.870417

2016-10-05

$0.723654

2016-06-10

$1.496591

2015-09-22

$0.595136

2015-06-05

$1.239889

2014-09-23

$0.465756

2014-06-20

$0.982124

2013-09-20

$0.406345

2013-06-14

$0.787931

2012-09-21

$0.406566

2012-06-05

$0.659082

2011-10-04

$0.405247

2011-05-25

$0.591313

2010-10-05

$0.29226

2010-05-25

$0.365232

GGDVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GGDVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GGDVY

Stock not rated.

GGDVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.73%

-31.72%

8years

GGDVY

News
GGDVY

Research
GGDVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GGDVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GGDVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0535

Unknown

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3482

Unknown

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9700

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1158

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8790

Unknown

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8704

Unknown

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7237

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4966

Unknown

2016-06-10

2016-06-14

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5951

Unknown

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2399

Unknown

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4658

Unknown

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9821

Unknown

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4063

Unknown

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7879

Unknown

2013-06-14

2013-06-18

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4066

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6591

Unknown

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4052

Unknown

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

2011-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5913

Unknown

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-08-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2923

Unknown

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3652

Unknown

2010-05-25

2010-05-27

2010-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GGDVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X