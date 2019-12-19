Best Dividend Stocks
New Germany Fund, Inc.

Stock

GF

Price as of:

$15.66 -0.04 -0.25%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF)

GF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.78%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.59

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GF DARS™ Rating

GF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,620

Open Price

$15.58

Day's Range

$15.58 - $15.67

Previous Close

$15.7

52 week low / high

$11.27 - $15.7

Percent off 52 week high

-0.25%

GF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-17

$0.297

2019-05-17

$0.0158

2018-12-28

$2.852

2018-12-28

$0.0868

2018-05-18

$0.4774

2018-05-18

$0.0755

2018-05-18

$0.1619

2017-12-28

$0.2217

2017-12-28

$0.1732

2017-12-28

$0.3484

2016-12-28

$0.4418

2016-12-28

$0.354

2016-05-17

$0.155

2016-05-17

$0.0976

2016-05-17

$0.1347

2015-12-29

$0.8669

2015-05-14

$0.0795

2015-05-14

$0.284

2014-12-29

$2.5266

2014-12-29

$0.6394

2014-12-29

$0.369

2014-05-15

$0.561

2014-05-15

$0.2415

2013-12-27

$0.328

2013-12-27

$3.3492

2013-12-27

$0.8038

2012-12-27

$0.6334

2011-12-28

$0.5454

2011-05-17

$0.04

2010-12-29

$0.065

2010-04-28

$0.0535

2009-12-29

$0.1601

2009-04-30

$0.0176

2008-12-11

$0.1274

2008-05-02

$0.0594

2007-12-19

$0.255

2007-05-01

$0.34

2006-12-19

$0.055

2006-05-03

$0.15

2005-12-20

$0.41

2005-05-17

$0.14

2004-12-20

$0.23

2004-05-04

$0.05

2003-12-18

$0.022

2003-07-22

$0.003

2000-11-16

$1.3

2000-11-16

$0.01

2000-08-30

$0.07

2000-08-30

$0.35

1999-11-17

$0.05

1999-11-17

$1.02

1998-11-12

$1.01

1998-11-12

$2.65

1997-11-13

$1.06

1997-11-13

$0.33

1997-08-29

$0.21

1997-08-29

$0.13

1996-12-17

$0.3696

1996-12-17

$1.0304

1995-12-22

$0.2501

GF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GF

Stock not rated.

GF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.52%

-83.74%

1years

GF

News
GF

Research
GF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0158

2019-05-09

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2970

2019-05-09

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0868

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.8520

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1619

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0755

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4774

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3484

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1732

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2217

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3540

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4418

2016-12-20

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1347

2016-05-09

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-07-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0976

2016-05-09

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-07-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1550

2016-05-09

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8669

2015-12-21

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2840

2015-05-08

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-19

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0795

2015-05-08

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3690

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6394

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.5266

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2415

2014-05-09

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5610

2014-05-09

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-06-20

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8038

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.3492

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3280

2013-12-23

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6334

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5454

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2011-05-09

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0650

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0535

2010-04-19

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1601

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0176

2009-04-24

2009-04-30

2009-05-04

2009-05-14

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.1274

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0594

2008-04-25

2008-05-02

2008-05-06

2008-05-15

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.2550

2007-12-12

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3400

2007-04-24

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0550

2006-12-11

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2006-04-25

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

2005-12-14

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2005-05-09

2005-05-17

2005-05-19

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2004-04-26

2004-05-04

2004-05-06

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0220

2003-12-11

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0030

2003-07-16

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-07-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3000

2000-11-03

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

2000-07-10

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0700

2000-07-10

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0200

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-11-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.6500

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.0100

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3300

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1998-01-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.0600

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1998-01-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1300

1997-06-25

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.2100

1997-06-25

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0304

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-19

1997-01-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$0.3696

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-19

1997-01-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2501

1995-12-18

1995-12-22

1995-12-27

1996-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

GF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X