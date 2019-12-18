Best Dividend Stocks
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd

Stock

GER

Price as of:

$4.43 +0.03 +0.68%

Industry

Other

GER

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

14.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GER

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.43

Quote Time

Today's Volume

593,504

Open Price

$4.4

Day's Range

$4.4 - $4.49

Previous Close

$4.4

52 week low / high

$3.77 - $5.88

Percent off 52 week high

-24.66%

GER

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GER has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GER

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GER’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.16

2019-08-20

$0.16

2019-05-20

$0.16

2019-02-21

$0.16

2018-11-20

$0.16

2018-08-20

$0.16

2018-05-18

$0.16

2018-02-21

$0.16

2017-11-20

$0.16

2017-08-17

$0.16

2017-05-17

$0.16

2017-02-16

$0.16

2016-11-18

$0.16

2016-08-17

$0.16

2016-05-18

$0.16

2016-02-18

$0.16

2015-11-13

$0.335

2015-08-14

$0.335

2015-05-14

$0.33

2015-02-12

$0.325

2014-11-13

$0.32

2012-12-12

$0.403125

2012-09-12

$0.403125

2012-06-12

$0.403125

2012-03-12

$0.403125

2011-12-12

$0.403125

2011-09-12

$0.403125

2011-06-10

$0.403125

2011-03-10

$0.403125

2010-12-10

$0.403125

2010-09-10

$0.403125

2010-06-10

$0.403125

2010-03-10

$0.403125

2009-12-10

$0.403125

2009-09-10

$0.403125

2009-06-10

$0.403125

2009-03-11

$0.403125

2008-12-10

$0.403125

2008-09-10

$0.403125

2008-06-11

$0.403125

2008-03-12

$0.403125

2007-12-12

$0.403125

2007-09-12

$0.403125

2007-06-12

$0.403125

2007-03-12

$0.403125

2006-12-12

$0.403125

2006-09-12

$0.398645

2004-12-20

$0.025

2002-11-15

$0.01

2001-11-15

$0.06

2001-08-29

$0.02

2000-11-16

$2.18

2000-08-30

$0.1

2000-08-30

$0.21

1999-11-17

$0.29

1999-11-17

$0.9

1999-08-30

$0.56

1998-11-12

$1.51

1998-11-12

$1.71

1997-11-13

$0.62

1997-11-13

$1.35

1997-08-29

$0.07

1997-08-29

$0.24

1996-12-17

$0.71974

1996-12-17

$0.34026

1996-08-29

$0.13

1995-12-22

$0.61938

1995-09-05

$0.06

GER's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GER

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GER

Stock not rated.

GER

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

GER

News
GER

Research
GER

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GER

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GER

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-11-07

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-08-07

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-05-07

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-11-07

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-08-07

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-05-03

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-02-06

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-11-03

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-08-03

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-05-05

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-02-06

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-11-07

2016-11-18

2016-11-22

2016-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-08-05

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-05-06

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-02-03

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-04

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2015-02-03

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-11-03

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-24

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2011-06-10

2011-06-14

2011-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

2010-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2010-09-10

2010-09-14

2010-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2010-06-10

2010-06-14

2010-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2009-12-10

2009-12-14

2009-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-03-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2007-06-12

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2007-03-12

2007-03-14

2007-03-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4031

Unknown

2006-12-12

2006-12-14

2006-12-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3986

Unknown

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-15

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

Unknown

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

Unknown

2002-11-15

2002-11-19

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

Unknown

2001-08-29

2001-09-03

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1800

Unknown

2000-11-16

2000-11-20

2000-11-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

2000-07-10

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2000-07-10

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9000

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-11-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2900

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5600

1999-07-12

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$1.7100

1998-11-06

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5100

1998-11-06

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3500

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1998-01-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6200

1997-11-05

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1998-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

1997-06-25

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0700

1997-06-25

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3403

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-19

1997-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7197

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-19

1997-01-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

1996-07-15

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6194

1995-12-18

1995-12-22

1995-12-27

1996-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

1995-07-18

1995-09-05

1995-09-07

1995-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GER

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

