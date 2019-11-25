Best Dividend Stocks
Genting Bhd

Stock

GEBHF

Price as of:

$1.28 -0.13 -9.22%

Industry

Other

Genting Bhd (GEBHF)

GEBHF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get GEBHF DARS™ Rating

GEBHF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,500

Open Price

$1.28

Day's Range

$1.28 - $1.28

Previous Close

$1.41

52 week low / high

$1.28 - $1.78

Percent off 52 week high

-28.09%

GEBHF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GEBHF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GEBHF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

GEBHF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GEBHF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2017-09-12

$0.0198

2017-06-01

$0.0137

2017-03-08

$0.0143

2016-06-28

$0.0084

2015-06-26

$0.0077

2014-09-26

$0.003

2013-11-20

$0.1525

2013-06-26

$0.013

2012-09-26

$0.0106

2012-06-27

$0.0131

2011-09-28

$0.0102

2011-06-28

$0.0137

2010-09-28

$0.0099

2010-06-28

$0.0121

2009-09-28

$0.008

2009-06-26

$0.0105

2008-09-26

$0.0081

2008-06-26

$0.0123

2006-10-04

$0.0012

2006-07-03

$0.0019199999999999998

2005-10-05

$0.00098

GEBHF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GEBHF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GEBHF

Stock not rated.

GEBHF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

142.64%

-44.19%

4years

GEBHF

GEBHF

GEBHF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GEBHF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

GEBHF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

