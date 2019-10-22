Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Genting Bhd - ADR - Unsponsored

Stock

GEBEY

Price as of:

$1.2 +1.2 +0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Genting Bhd - ADR - Unsponsored (GEBEY)

GEBEY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.03

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GEBEY DARS™ Rating

GEBEY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$1.2

Day's Range

$1.2 - $1.2

Previous Close

$0.0

52 week low / high

$1.2 - $1.2

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

GEBEY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GEBEY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GEBEY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GEBEY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GEBEY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-28

$0.012524

2019-06-26

$0.011649

2019-03-12

$0.013642

2018-09-17

$0.016434

2018-06-07

$0.011923

2018-03-12

$0.01447

2017-09-21

$0.016052

2017-06-01

$0.011276

2017-03-08

$0.011775

2016-06-27

$0.00693

2015-06-25

$0.006353

2014-09-25

$0.002449

2013-11-21

$0.094306

2013-06-25

$0.007719

2012-09-25

$0.006417

2012-06-26

$0.007841

2011-09-27

$0.006199

2011-06-27

$0.008457

2010-09-27

$0.00585

2010-06-25

$0.007232

2009-09-25

$0.00487

2009-06-25

$0.00632

2008-09-25

$0.00459

2008-06-25

$0.00714

2006-10-03

$0.003772

2006-06-29

$0.006444

2005-10-04

$0.003206

2005-07-05

$0.005

2004-10-04

$0.0026

2004-07-01

$0.0046

2003-10-07

$0.0022

2003-07-03

$0.0042

2002-10-07

$0.0022

2002-07-03

$0.0038

2001-11-08

$0.002

2001-07-03

$0.0038

GEBEY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GEBEY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GEBEY

Stock not rated.

GEBEY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

53.47%

-41.51%

4years

GEBEY

News
GEBEY

Research
GEBEY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GEBEY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GEBEY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0125

Unknown

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0116

Unknown

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0136

Unknown

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0164

Unknown

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0119

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0145

Unknown

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0161

Unknown

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0113

Unknown

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0118

Unknown

2017-03-08

2017-03-09

2017-04-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0069

Unknown

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0064

Unknown

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0024

Unknown

2014-09-25

2014-09-29

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0943

Unknown

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0077

Unknown

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0064

Unknown

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-06-26

2012-06-28

2012-08-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0062

Unknown

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

2011-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0085

Unknown

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0059

Unknown

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0072

Unknown

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

2010-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0049

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

2009-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0063

Unknown

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0046

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0071

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-08-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0038

Unknown

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0064

Unknown

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0032

Unknown

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-11-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0050

Unknown

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

Unknown

2004-10-04

2004-10-06

2004-11-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0046

Unknown

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-08-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0022

Unknown

2003-10-07

2003-10-09

2003-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0042

Unknown

2003-07-03

2003-07-08

2003-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0022

Unknown

2002-10-07

2002-10-09

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0038

Unknown

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0020

Unknown

2001-11-08

2001-11-13

2001-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0038

Unknown

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GEBEY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X