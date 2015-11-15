Best Dividend Stocks
Market Vectors TR Gold Miners

Stock

GDX

Price as of:

$27.4 +0.19 +0.7%

Industry

Other

GDX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.39%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.11

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


GDX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,536,574

Open Price

$27.14

Day's Range

$27.09 - $27.41

Previous Close

$27.16

52 week low / high

$19.9 - $30.96

Percent off 52 week high

-11.66%

GDX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GDX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GDX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GDX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-12-20

$0.105

2017-12-18

$0.176

2016-12-19

$0.055

2015-12-21

$0.116

2014-12-22

$0.121

2013-12-23

$0.191

2012-12-24

$0.462

2011-12-23

$0.15

2010-12-23

$0.401

2009-12-23

$0.111

2007-12-24

$0.745

2006-12-21

$0.115

GDX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GDX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GDX

Stock not rated.

GDX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.05%

0.00%

0years

GDX

GDX

GDX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GDX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

GDX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1050

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1760

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0550

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1160

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1210

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1910

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4620

2012-12-21

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2011-12-22

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4010

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1110

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7450

2007-12-21

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1150

2006-12-20

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Annual

GDX

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X