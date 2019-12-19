Best Dividend Stocks
Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF

Stock

GBIL

Price as of:

$100.36 +0.02 +0.02%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

GBIL

Stock Dividend Data

1.64%

Average Yield: N/A

$1.64

Paid Monthly

0.00%

EPS $0.00

2 yrs

GBIL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

97,398

Open Price

$100.35

Day's Range

$100.35 - $100.36

Previous Close

$100.34

52 week low / high

$100.0 - $100.47

Percent off 52 week high

-0.11%

GBIL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GBIL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GBIL's Upcoming Dividend

GBIL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GBIL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.13674

2019-11-01

$0.1504

2019-10-01

$0.15908

2019-09-03

$0.17036

2019-08-01

$0.18326

2019-07-01

$0.18593

2019-06-03

$0.19556

2019-05-01

$0.19451

2019-04-01

$0.19285

2019-03-01

$0.1791

2019-02-01

$0.1988

2018-12-27

$0.18377

2018-12-03

$0.17605

2018-11-01

$0.16061

2018-10-01

$0.14988

2018-09-04

$0.15773

2018-08-01

$0.14551

2018-07-02

$0.14268

2018-06-01

$0.14147

2018-05-01

$0.12555

2018-04-02

$0.11763

2018-03-01

$0.09816

2018-02-01

$0.09803

2017-12-27

$0.09404

2017-12-01

$0.08236

2017-11-01

$0.08792

2017-10-02

$0.07902

2017-09-01

$0.07682

2017-08-01

$0.05272

2017-07-03

$0.06218

2017-06-01

$0.05504

2017-05-01

$0.05039

2017-04-03

$0.04204

2017-03-01

$0.03142

2017-02-01

$0.02521

2016-12-28

$0.03423

2016-12-01

$0.0277

2016-11-01

$0.02712

2016-10-03

$0.02179

GBIL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GBIL

Stock not rated.

GBIL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

145.54%

-3.31%

2years

GBIL

GBIL

GBIL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GBIL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

GBIL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1367

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1504

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1591

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1704

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1833

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1859

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1956

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1945

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1929

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1791

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1838

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1761

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1606

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1577

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1455

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1427

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1415

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1176

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0980

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0940

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0879

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0768

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0622

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0314

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0252

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0277

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0271

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0218

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

GBIL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

