iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund

Stock

GBF

Price as of:

$117.74 +0.23 +0.2%

Industry

Other

GBF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.46

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GBF DARS™ Rating

GBF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$117.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,268

Open Price

$117.5

Day's Range

$117.5 - $117.74

Previous Close

$117.51

52 week low / high

$109.65 - $120.56

Percent off 52 week high

-2.34%

GBF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GBF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GBF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GBF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GBF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.371972

2019-12-02

$0.244949

2019-11-01

$0.23906

2019-10-01

$0.252975

2019-09-03

$0.255879

2019-08-01

$0.248093

2019-07-01

$0.245697

2019-06-03

$0.256005

2019-05-01

$0.250762

2019-04-01

$0.251188

2019-03-01

$0.238906

2019-02-01

$0.246457

2018-12-18

$0.271706

2018-12-03

$0.241861

2018-11-01

$0.24885

2018-10-01

$0.238172

2018-09-04

$0.239686

2018-08-01

$0.240748

2018-07-02

$0.237223

2018-06-01

$0.238572

2018-05-01

$0.231819

2018-04-02

$0.237645

2018-03-01

$0.224673

2018-02-01

$0.209193

2017-12-21

$0.334984

2017-12-01

$0.224291

2017-11-01

$0.210938

2017-10-02

$0.212441

2017-09-01

$0.211867

2017-08-01

$0.211021

2017-07-03

$0.208155

2017-06-01

$0.202589

2017-05-01

$0.212389

2017-04-03

$0.206712

2017-03-01

$0.201522

2017-02-01

$0.199491

2016-12-22

$0.244298

2016-12-01

$0.211382

2016-11-01

$0.195695

2016-10-03

$0.194475

2016-09-01

$0.193085

2016-08-01

$0.192765

2016-07-01

$0.196502

2016-06-01

$0.202304

2016-05-02

$0.19178

2016-04-01

$0.180199

2016-03-01

$0.165715

2016-02-01

$0.178125

2015-12-24

$0.238388

2015-12-01

$0.178243

2015-11-02

$0.183042

2015-10-01

$0.198764

2015-09-01

$0.192211

2015-08-03

$0.19234

2015-07-01

$0.198984

2015-06-01

$0.182309

2015-05-01

$0.197345

2015-04-01

$0.18077

2015-03-02

$0.16559

2015-02-02

$0.175091

2014-12-24

$0.170864

2014-12-01

$0.19509

2014-11-03

$0.193643

2014-10-01

$0.203264

2014-09-02

$0.201039

2014-08-01

$0.196281

2014-07-01

$0.205159

2014-06-02

$0.207238

2014-05-01

$0.209978

2014-04-01

$0.199733

2014-03-03

$0.193189

2014-02-03

$0.205907

2013-12-26

$0.153885

2013-12-02

$0.196736

2013-11-01

$0.212713

2013-10-01

$0.230845

2013-09-03

$0.24006

2013-08-01

$0.23531

2013-07-01

$0.230405

2013-06-03

$0.224109

2013-05-01

$0.21824

2013-04-01

$0.225607

2013-03-01

$0.21892

2013-02-01

$0.219029

2012-12-26

$0.206202

2012-12-03

$0.227097

2012-11-01

$0.227554

2012-10-01

$0.232173

2012-09-04

$0.2358

2012-08-01

$0.234229

2012-07-02

$0.241532

2012-06-01

$0.256426

2012-05-01

$0.256103

2012-04-02

$0.261312

2012-03-01

$0.257707

2012-02-01

$0.267518

2011-12-27

$0.306863

2011-12-01

$0.286178

2011-11-01

$0.287624

2011-10-03

$0.286555

2011-09-01

$0.286416

2011-08-01

$0.288851

2011-07-01

$0.285778

2011-06-01

$0.286733

2011-05-02

$0.286537

2011-04-01

$0.293421

2011-03-01

$0.271098

2011-02-01

$0.286519

2010-12-28

$0.29431

2010-12-01

$0.280353

2010-11-01

$0.283774

2010-10-01

$0.281899

2010-09-01

$0.278335

2010-08-02

$0.283142

2010-07-01

$0.280726

2010-06-01

$0.28865

2010-05-03

$0.289533

2010-04-01

$0.293169

2010-03-01

$0.278984

2010-02-01

$0.290673

2009-12-29

$0.285836

2009-12-01

$0.28666

2009-11-02

$0.299006

2009-10-01

$0.2965

2009-09-01

$0.29814

2009-08-03

$0.3005

2009-07-01

$0.30599

2009-06-01

$0.310752

2009-05-01

$0.325358

2009-04-01

$0.343113

2009-03-02

$0.3175

2009-02-02

$0.358672

2008-12-29

$0.383922

2008-12-01

$0.39

2008-11-03

$0.385

2008-10-01

$0.36

2008-09-02

$0.35

2008-08-01

$0.368156

2008-07-01

$0.37373

2008-06-02

$0.36516

2008-05-01

$0.35642

2008-04-01

$0.34765

2008-03-03

$0.33807

2008-02-01

$0.375

2007-12-27

$0.38446

2007-12-03

$0.37959

2007-11-01

$0.39932

2007-10-01

$0.397551

2007-09-04

$0.43445

2007-08-01

$0.447715

2007-07-02

$0.40882

2007-06-01

$0.43382

2007-05-01

$0.411408

2007-04-02

$0.418703

2007-03-01

$0.389709

2007-02-01

$0.254327

GBF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GBF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GBF

Stock not rated.

GBF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.91%

56.06%

3years

GBF

News
GBF

Research
GBF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GBF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GBF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3720

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2449

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2391

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2530

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2559

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2481

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2457

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2560

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2508

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2512

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2389

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2465

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2717

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2419

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2489

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2397

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2407

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2372

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2386

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2318

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2376

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2247

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2092

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3350

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2243

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2109

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2124

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2119

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2110

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2082

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2026

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2124

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2067

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2015

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1995

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2443

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2114

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1957

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1945

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1931

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1928

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1965

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2023

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1918

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1657

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1781

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2384

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1782

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1922

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1923

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1990

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1823

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1973

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1808

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1656

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1751

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1709

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1951

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1936

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2033

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2010

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1963

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2052

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2072

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1997

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1932

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2059

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1539

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1967

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2127

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2308

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2401

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2353

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2304

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2241

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2182

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2256

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2189

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2190

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2062

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2271

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2276

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2322

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2358

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2342

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2415

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2564

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2561

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2613

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2577

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2675

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3069

2011-12-23

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2862

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2876

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2866

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2864

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2889

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2858

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2867

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2865

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2934

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2711

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2865

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2943

2010-12-27

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2804

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2838

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2819

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2783

2010-08-31

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2831

2010-07-30

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2807

2010-06-30

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2887

2010-05-28

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2895

2010-04-30

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2932

2010-03-31

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2790

2010-02-26

2010-03-01

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2907

2010-01-29

2010-02-01

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2858

2009-12-28

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2867

2009-11-30

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2990

2009-10-30

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2965

2009-09-30

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2981

2009-08-31

2009-09-01

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3005

2009-07-31

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3060

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3108

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3254

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3431

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3175

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3587

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3839

2008-12-26

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3900

Unknown

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3850

Unknown

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3600

Unknown

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3500

Unknown

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3682

Unknown

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3737

Unknown

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3652

Unknown

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3564

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3477

Unknown

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3381

Unknown

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3750

Unknown

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3845

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3796

Unknown

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3993

Unknown

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3976

Unknown

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4345

Unknown

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4477

Unknown

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4088

Unknown

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4338

Unknown

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4114

Unknown

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.4187

Unknown

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.3897

Unknown

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

Income, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.2543

Unknown

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

Initial, Partially Qualified

Regular

Monthly

GBF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

