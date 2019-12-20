Best Dividend Stocks
Naturgy Energy Group S.A. - ADR

Stock

GASNY

Price as of:

$5.03 +0.03 +0.6%

Industry

Other

GASNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.15

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.09%

EPS $0.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


GASNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

34,200

Open Price

$5.02

Day's Range

$5.01 - $5.05

Previous Close

$5.0

52 week low / high

$4.85 - $5.99

Percent off 52 week high

-16.03%

GASNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GASNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GASNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GASNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.074248

2019-08-02

$0.04672

2019-03-18

$0.092156

2018-11-23

$0.072563

2018-08-03

$0.046703

2018-07-06

$0.111371

2017-09-25

$0.055184

2017-06-22

$0.108133

2016-09-22

$0.05269

2016-06-27

$0.093347

2016-01-05

$0.063037

2015-06-26

$0.079561

2015-01-05

$0.06578

2014-06-26

$0.096673

2014-01-03

$0.074211

2013-06-26

$0.089909

2013-01-03

$0.070583

2012-05-24

$0.082785

2012-01-04

$0.063114

2011-01-04

$0.063446

2010-06-28

$0.079905

2010-01-05

$0.0722

2009-07-02

$0.09107248

2009-07-02

$0.02276812

GASNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GASNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GASNY

Stock not rated.

GASNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.78%

-35.61%

1years

GASNY

GASNY

GASNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GASNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

GASNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0742

Unknown

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0467

Unknown

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0922

Unknown

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0726

Unknown

2018-11-23

2018-11-26

2018-12-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0467

Unknown

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1114

Unknown

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0552

Unknown

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1081

Unknown

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0527

Unknown

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

2016-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0933

Unknown

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0630

Unknown

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0796

Unknown

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0658

Unknown

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0967

Unknown

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0742

Unknown

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0899

Unknown

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0706

Unknown

2013-01-03

2013-01-07

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0828

Unknown

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0631

Unknown

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0634

Unknown

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0722

Unknown

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0228

Unknown

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-20

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0911

Unknown

2009-07-02

2009-07-07

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GASNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

