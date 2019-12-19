Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FYT

Price as of:

$38.06 -0.05 -0.13%

Industry

Other

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT)

FYT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.78%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FYT DARS™ Rating

FYT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,919

Open Price

$38.18

Day's Range

$38.01 - $38.18

Previous Close

$38.11

52 week low / high

$29.38 - $38.18

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

FYT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FYT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FYT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1693

2019-09-25

$0.1951

2019-06-14

$0.1

2019-03-21

$0.0892

2018-12-18

$0.222

2018-09-14

$0.1156

2018-06-21

$0.1746

2018-03-22

$0.0376

2017-12-21

$0.1718

2017-09-21

$0.0459

2017-06-22

$0.1513

2017-03-23

$0.0568

2016-12-21

$0.2227

2016-09-21

$0.0716

2016-06-22

$0.0641

2016-03-23

$0.0443

2015-12-23

$0.0706

2015-09-23

$0.0494

2015-06-24

$0.0532

2015-03-25

$0.0864

2014-12-23

$0.0889

2014-09-23

$0.0615

2014-06-24

$0.08

2014-03-25

$0.0498

2013-12-18

$0.0647

2013-09-20

$0.028

2013-06-21

$0.0341

2013-03-21

$0.0077

2012-12-21

$0.1536

2012-06-21

$0.0948

2011-12-21

$0.0441

2011-06-21

$0.0302

FYT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FYT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FYT

Stock not rated.

FYT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.92%

23.17%

3years

FYT

FYT

FYT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FYT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FYT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1693

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1951

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0892

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2220

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1746

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0376

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1718

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0459

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2227

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0716

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0641

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0443

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0706

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0494

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0864

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0615

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0498

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0647

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0341

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0077

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1536

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0441

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0302

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FYT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

