Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FXZ

Price as of:

$40.16 +0.02 +0.05%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

FXZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXZ DARS™ Rating

FXZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,080

Open Price

$40.11

Day's Range

$40.06 - $40.2

Previous Close

$40.14

52 week low / high

$31.35 - $40.43

Percent off 52 week high

-0.67%

FXZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FXZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.2033

2019-09-25

$0.2699

2019-06-14

$0.08

2019-03-21

$0.0801

2018-12-18

$0.1736

2018-09-14

$0.1125

2018-06-21

$0.1447

2018-03-22

$0.0323

2017-12-21

$0.1429

2017-09-21

$0.0867

2017-06-22

$0.1256

2017-03-23

$0.0876

2016-12-21

$0.1721

2016-09-21

$0.0844

2016-06-22

$0.0832

2016-03-23

$0.0856

2015-12-23

$0.1471

2015-09-23

$0.1014

2015-06-24

$0.0741

2015-03-25

$0.0327

2014-12-23

$0.241

2014-09-23

$0.1147

2014-06-24

$0.1056

2014-03-25

$0.0836

2013-12-18

$0.0827

2013-09-20

$0.0581

2013-06-21

$0.1031

2013-03-21

$0.0476

2012-12-21

$0.4504

2012-06-21

$0.2742

2011-06-21

$0.0757

2010-12-21

$0.3

2010-06-22

$0.0822

2009-12-22

$0.1716

2009-06-23

$0.0775

2008-12-23

$0.124

2008-06-23

$0.1011

2007-12-21

$0.074

FXZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FXZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXZ

Stock not rated.

FXZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.12%

75.60%

3years

FXZ

News
FXZ

Research
FXZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FXZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2033

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2699

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0801

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1736

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1447

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0323

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1429

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1256

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0876

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1721

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0832

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0856

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1471

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1014

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0741

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1147

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1056

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0836

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0827

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0581

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1031

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0476

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4504

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2742

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0757

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0822

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1716

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0775

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1240

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1011

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0740

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FXZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X