First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FXU

Price as of:

$29.11 +0.1 +0.34%

Industry

Other

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU)

FXU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.42%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FXU DARS™ Rating

FXU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

61,604

Open Price

$29.02

Day's Range

$28.96 - $29.13

Previous Close

$29.01

52 week low / high

$25.59 - $30.16

Percent off 52 week high

-3.48%

FXU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FXU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1758

2019-09-25

$0.2748

2019-06-14

$0.08

2019-03-21

$0.1517

2018-12-18

$0.2326

2018-09-14

$0.0924

2018-06-21

$0.1876

2018-03-22

$0.1291

2017-12-21

$0.4625

2017-09-21

$0.1693

2017-06-22

$0.1996

2017-03-23

$0.1597

2016-12-21

$0.2509

2016-09-21

$0.1568

2016-06-22

$0.1682

2016-03-23

$0.1241

2015-12-23

$0.2536

2015-09-23

$0.1677

2015-06-24

$0.1814

2015-03-25

$0.2698

2014-12-23

$0.1872

2014-09-23

$0.1922

2014-06-24

$0.0781

2014-03-25

$0.0738

2013-12-18

$0.171

2013-09-20

$0.2763

2013-06-21

$0.2704

2013-03-21

$0.1213

2012-12-21

$0.246

2012-06-21

$0.3094

2011-12-21

$0.1545

2011-06-21

$0.1737

2010-12-21

$0.2105

2010-06-22

$0.2331

2009-12-22

$0.1451

2009-06-23

$0.2922

2008-12-23

$0.01825

2008-06-23

$0.11

2007-12-21

$0.8

FXU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FXU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXU

Stock not rated.

FXU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.15%

9.58%

0years

FXU

News
FXU

Research
FXU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

FXU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1758

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2748

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1517

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2326

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0924

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1876

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1693

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1996

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1597

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2509

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1568

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1682

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1241

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2536

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1677

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1814

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2698

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1872

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1922

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0781

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0738

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1710

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2763

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2704

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1213

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2460

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3094

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1545

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1737

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2105

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2331

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1451

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2922

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0183

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8000

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FXU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

