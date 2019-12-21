Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust ETF

Stock

FXSG

Price as of:

$72.28 +0.29 +0.4%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust ETF (FXSG)

FXSG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.38%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.27

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXSG DARS™ Rating

FXSG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$72.28

Day's Range

$72.28 - $72.28

Previous Close

$71.99

52 week low / high

$69.86 - $73.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.99%

FXSG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXSG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FXSG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXSG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.02261

2019-11-01

$0.03474

2019-10-01

$0.03583

2019-09-03

$0.04948

2019-08-01

$0.04734

2019-07-01

$0.04789

2019-06-03

$0.06479

2019-05-01

$0.05421

2019-04-01

$0.04287

2019-03-01

$0.04921

2019-02-01

$0.04233

2019-01-02

$0.05285

2018-12-03

$0.04275

2018-11-01

$0.02528

2018-10-01

$0.01428

2018-09-04

$0.03623

2018-08-01

$0.02681

2018-07-02

$0.00553

2018-06-01

$0.01716

2018-03-01

$0.01261

2018-01-02

$0.00931

2017-11-01

$0.0048

FXSG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FXSG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXSG

Stock not rated.

FXSG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

42.83%

1years

FXSG

FXSG

FXSG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXSG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

FXSG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0226

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0358

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2019-07-31

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0479

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0648

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0429

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0423

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0529

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0428

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0253

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0362

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0268

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0055

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0172

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0126

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-03

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-08

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FXSG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X