Rydex CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust

Stock

FXS

Price as of:

$97.75 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Rydex CurrencyShares Swedish Krona Trust (FXS)

FXS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FXS DARS™ Rating

FXS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$97.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,600

Open Price

$97.79

Day's Range

$97.75 - $97.79

Previous Close

$97.75

52 week low / high

$92.84 - $115.49

Percent off 52 week high

-15.36%

FXS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

FXS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2014-07-01

$0.00749

2014-06-02

$0.00978

2014-05-01

$0.00254

2014-04-01

$0.0053

2014-03-03

$0.0063

2014-02-03

$0.00672

2014-01-02

$0.02436

2013-12-02

$0.0369

2013-11-01

$0.0392

2013-10-01

$0.03719

2013-09-03

$0.037

2013-08-01

$0.03641

2013-07-01

$0.03992

2013-06-03

$0.0404

2013-05-01

$0.04009

2013-04-01

$0.0414

2013-03-01

$0.03563

2013-02-01

$0.04253

2013-01-02

$0.06309

2012-12-03

$0.06995

2012-11-01

$0.07217

2012-10-01

$0.08485

2012-09-04

$0.11457

2012-08-01

$0.11283

2012-07-02

$0.10626

2012-06-01

$0.10368

2012-05-01

$0.11141

2012-04-02

$0.11722

2012-03-01

$0.13291

2012-02-01

$0.15895

2012-01-03

$0.17732

2011-12-01

$0.17214

2011-11-01

$0.18878

2011-10-03

$0.17545

2011-09-01

$0.19364

2011-08-01

$0.19102

2011-07-01

$0.16428

2011-06-01

$0.17542

2011-05-02

$0.14993

2011-04-01

$0.15682

2011-03-01

$0.11268

2011-02-01

$0.0922

2011-01-03

$0.07429

2010-12-01

$0.05355

2010-11-01

$0.03595

2009-05-01

$0.00484

2009-04-01

$0.00185

2009-03-02

$0.0417

2009-02-02

$0.06622

2009-01-02

$0.14464

2008-12-01

$0.27728

2008-11-03

$0.40553

2008-10-01

$0.46389

2008-09-02

$0.47403

2008-08-01

$0.48911

2008-07-01

$0.47146

2008-06-02

$0.48098

2008-05-01

$0.46089

2008-04-01

$0.49156

2008-03-03

$0.43685

2008-02-01

$0.44184

2008-01-02

$0.42995

2007-12-03

$0.41897

2007-11-01

$0.40568

2007-10-01

$0.36218

2007-09-04

$0.32386

2007-08-01

$0.33664

2007-07-02

$0.31203

2007-06-01

$0.30099

2007-05-01

$0.29656

2007-04-02

$0.29492

2007-03-01

$0.24919

2007-02-01

$0.26564

2007-01-03

$0.24524

2006-12-01

$0.23983

2006-11-01

$0.19552

2006-10-02

$0.19179

2006-09-01

$0.17673

2006-08-01

$0.18532

2006-07-03

$0.07065

FXS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FXS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXS

Stock not rated.

FXS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

FXS

FXS

FXS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

FXS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0098

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0025

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0053

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0063

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0067

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0244

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0392

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0372

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0364

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0399

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0404

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0401

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0414

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0356

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0631

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0722

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0849

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1146

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1128

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1063

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1172

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1329

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1773

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1721

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1888

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1755

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1936

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1910

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1643

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1754

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1499

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1568

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0922

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2010-12-31

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0048

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2773

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4055

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4639

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4740

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4891

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4715

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4810

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4609

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4916

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4369

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4418

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4300

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4190

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4057

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3622

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3239

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3366

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3120

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3010

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2966

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2949

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2492

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2656

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2452

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2398

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1955

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1918

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1767

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1853

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0707

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

FXS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

