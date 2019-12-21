Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FXL

Price as of:

$72.73 +0.48 +0.66%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

FXL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.19

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXL DARS™ Rating

FXL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

113,600

Open Price

$72.59

Day's Range

$72.44 - $72.75

Previous Close

$72.25

52 week low / high

$48.13 - $72.75

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

FXL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FXL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0483

2019-09-25

$0.0624

2019-06-14

$0.03

2019-03-21

$0.1261

2018-12-18

$0.0688

2018-06-21

$0.0223

2018-03-22

$0.0223

2017-12-21

$0.0231

2017-09-21

$0.0314

2017-06-22

$0.041

2017-03-23

$0.0422

2016-12-21

$0.1317

2016-09-21

$0.1436

2016-06-22

$0.0571

2016-03-23

$0.0937

2015-12-23

$0.0752

2015-09-23

$0.0436

2014-12-23

$0.1174

2014-09-23

$0.0387

2014-06-24

$0.0404

2014-03-25

$0.0213

2013-12-18

$0.0215

2013-09-20

$0.0104

2013-06-21

$0.0552

2013-03-21

$0.0098

2012-12-21

$0.0645

2012-06-21

$0.0108

2010-12-21

$0.006

FXL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FXL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXL

Stock not rated.

FXL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-23.18%

70.37%

0years

FXL

News
FXL

Research
FXL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FXL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0483

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0624

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0223

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0314

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0422

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1317

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1436

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0571

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0937

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0752

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0436

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1174

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0215

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0104

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0060

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FXL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X