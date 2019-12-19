Best Dividend Stocks
Rydex Investments - Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Stock

FXF

Price as of:

$94.36 +0.29 +0.31%

Industry

Other

FXF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get FXF DARS™ Rating

FXF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,483

Open Price

$94.24

Day's Range

$94.22 - $94.36

Previous Close

$94.07

52 week low / high

$90.83 - $95.82

Percent off 52 week high

-1.52%

FXF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

FXF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-11-03

$0.07979

2008-10-01

$0.09226

2008-09-02

$0.09298

2008-08-01

$0.09155

2008-07-01

$0.08694

2008-06-02

$0.0912

2008-05-01

$0.09161

2008-04-01

$0.12851

2008-03-03

$0.12631

2008-02-01

$0.10171

2008-01-02

$0.08869

2007-12-03

$0.09158

2007-11-01

$0.09525

2007-10-01

$0.10224

2007-09-04

$0.10542

2007-08-01

$0.11273

2007-07-02

$0.09976

2007-06-01

$0.09383

2007-05-01

$0.09093

2007-04-02

$0.09235

2007-03-01

$0.07592

2007-02-01

$0.07631

2007-01-03

$0.06777

2006-12-01

$0.06316

2006-11-01

$0.05489

2006-10-02

$0.0409

2006-09-01

$0.03586

FXF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FXF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXF

Stock not rated.

FXF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

FXF

FXF

FXF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2009

2008

2007

2006

FXF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0923

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1285

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1017

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0887

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0916

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0953

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1054

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1127

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0998

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0938

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0924

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0759

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0632

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

FXF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

