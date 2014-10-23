Best Dividend Stocks
Rydex CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

Stock

FXE

Price as of:

$105.46 +0.05 +0.05%

Industry

Other

FXE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXE DARS™ Rating

FXE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$105.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,500

Open Price

$105.45

Day's Range

$105.31 - $105.51

Previous Close

$105.41

52 week low / high

$103.41 - $110.42

Percent off 52 week high

-4.49%

FXE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FXE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2011-12-01

$0.01349

2011-11-01

$0.0379

2011-10-03

$0.0369

2011-09-01

$0.02865

2011-08-01

$0.04173

2011-07-01

$0.05639

2011-06-01

$0.04533

2011-05-02

$0.04053

2011-04-01

$0.00021

2011-03-01

$0.00052

2010-11-01

$0.00873

2009-07-01

$0.00217

2009-06-01

$0.01222

2009-05-01

$0.02099

2009-04-01

$0.04481

2009-03-02

$0.05852

2009-02-02

$0.12959

2009-01-02

$0.2149

2008-12-01

$0.2642

2008-11-03

$0.34517

2008-10-01

$0.42272

2008-09-02

$0.45924

2008-08-01

$0.47356

2008-07-01

$0.43582

2008-06-02

$0.4481

2008-05-01

$0.4319

2008-04-01

$0.46546

2008-03-03

$0.41137

2008-02-01

$0.42835

2008-01-02

$0.40216

2007-12-03

$0.40988

2007-11-01

$0.40705

2007-10-01

$0.40166

2007-09-04

$0.39295

2007-08-01

$0.40103

2007-07-02

$0.37084

2007-06-01

$0.36247

2007-05-01

$0.35912

2007-04-02

$0.34845

2007-03-01

$0.29864

2007-02-01

$0.32552

2007-01-03

$0.3239

2006-12-01

$0.2939

2006-11-01

$0.28742

2006-10-02

$0.25105

2006-09-01

$0.25393

2006-08-01

$0.23662

2006-07-03

$0.21622

2006-06-01

$0.21043

2006-05-01

$0.206632

2006-04-03

$0.19338

2006-03-01

$0.15628

FXE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXE

Stock not rated.

FXE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

FXE

FXE

FXE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

FXE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0135

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0379

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0369

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0287

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0417

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0564

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0453

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0002

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0087

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0022

2009-06-30

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0122

2009-05-29

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2009-04-30

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0448

2009-03-31

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1296

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2149

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2642

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3452

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4227

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4592

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4736

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4358

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4481

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4319

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4655

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4114

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4284

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4022

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4099

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4071

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4017

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3930

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4010

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3708

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3625

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3591

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3485

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2986

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3255

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3239

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2939

2006-11-30

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2874

2006-10-31

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2511

2006-09-29

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2539

2006-08-31

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2366

2006-07-31

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2162

2006-07-03

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2104

2006-05-31

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2066

2006-05-01

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1934

2006-03-31

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1563

2006-02-28

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

FXE

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

