Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FXD

Price as of:

$45.32 +0.18 +0.4%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

FXD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.09%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXD DARS™ Rating

FXD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$45.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,993

Open Price

$45.07

Day's Range

$45.07 - $45.33

Previous Close

$45.14

52 week low / high

$34.81 - $45.34

Percent off 52 week high

-0.04%

FXD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FXD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1233

2019-09-25

$0.1858

2019-06-14

$0.0541

2019-03-21

$0.0541

2018-12-18

$0.1401

2018-09-14

$0.0712

2018-06-21

$0.1302

2018-03-22

$0.0576

2017-12-21

$0.1357

2017-09-21

$0.0917

2017-06-22

$0.0883

2017-03-23

$0.0748

2016-12-21

$0.1

2016-09-21

$0.0895

2016-06-22

$0.0948

2016-03-23

$0.0872

2015-12-23

$0.0788

2015-09-23

$0.0703

2015-06-24

$0.0975

2015-03-25

$0.0617

2014-12-23

$0.0792

2014-09-23

$0.0404

2014-06-24

$0.0463

2014-03-25

$0.0207

2013-12-18

$0.0451

2013-09-20

$0.0217

2013-06-21

$0.0334

2013-03-21

$0.0125

2012-12-21

$0.2456

2012-06-21

$0.08

2011-12-21

$0.093

2011-06-21

$0.0329

2010-12-21

$0.052

2010-06-22

$0.036

2009-12-22

$0.022

2009-06-23

$0.0468

2008-12-23

$0.055

2008-06-23

$0.0309

2007-12-21

$0.054

FXD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FXD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXD

Stock not rated.

FXD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.91%

23.58%

5years

FXD

News
FXD

Research
FXD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FXD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1233

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1858

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1401

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0712

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1302

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1357

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0748

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0895

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0872

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0788

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0792

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0207

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0451

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0334

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0930

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0329

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0520

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0360

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0220

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0468

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0550

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0309

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0540

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FXD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X