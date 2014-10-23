Best Dividend Stocks
Rydex CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Stock

FXC

Price as of:

$75.21 -0.08 -0.11%

Industry

Other

FXC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.81%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.61

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

FXC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$75.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,182

Open Price

$75.23

Day's Range

$75.17 - $75.25

Previous Close

$75.29

52 week low / high

$72.19 - $75.76

Percent off 52 week high

-0.73%

FXC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FXC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.05107

2019-11-01

$0.05435

2019-10-01

$0.03585

2019-09-03

$0.05572

2019-08-01

$0.04767

2019-07-01

$0.04562

2019-06-03

$0.05135

2019-05-01

$0.0501

2019-04-01

$0.04646

2019-03-01

$0.05029

2019-02-01

$0.05108

2019-01-02

$0.03062

2018-12-03

$0.05168

2018-11-01

$0.04284

2018-10-01

$0.03416

2018-09-04

$0.03647

2018-08-01

$0.03043

2018-07-02

$0.02927

2018-06-01

$0.0232

2018-05-01

$0.01538

2018-04-02

$0.015

2018-03-01

$0.01107

2018-02-01

$0.01605

2017-12-01

$0.00576

2017-11-01

$0.00061

2017-10-02

$0.00727

2015-03-02

$0.00049

2015-02-02

$0.00829

2015-01-02

$0.00881

2014-12-01

$0.01457

2014-11-03

$0.01976

2014-10-01

$0.01893

2014-09-02

$0.01372

2014-08-01

$0.0171

2014-07-01

$0.0201

2014-06-02

$0.01656

2014-05-01

$0.01629

2014-04-01

$0.01662

2014-03-03

$0.01423

2014-02-03

$0.01657

2014-01-02

$0.01913

2013-12-02

$0.02047

2013-11-01

$0.01732

2013-10-01

$0.01956

2013-09-03

$0.01846

2013-08-01

$0.01791

2013-07-01

$0.01666

2013-06-03

$0.01758

2013-05-01

$0.01526

2013-04-01

$0.01487

2013-03-01

$0.01113

2013-02-01

$0.01139

2013-01-02

$0.01144

2012-12-03

$0.01073

2012-11-01

$0.01063

2012-10-01

$0.00782

2012-09-04

$0.00642

2012-08-01

$0.01095

2012-07-02

$0.01462

2012-06-01

$0.01619

2012-05-01

$0.00782

2012-04-02

$0.00887

2012-03-01

$0.00834

2012-02-01

$0.00854

2012-01-03

$0.01318

2011-12-01

$0.01596

2011-11-01

$0.0184

2011-10-03

$0.01371

2011-09-01

$0.01156

2011-08-01

$0.01855

2011-07-01

$0.01375

2011-06-01

$0.01412

2011-05-02

$0.01138

2011-04-01

$0.00931

2011-03-01

$0.00848

2011-02-01

$0.0086

2011-01-03

$0.00884

2010-12-01

$0.00851

2010-11-01

$0.00755

2010-10-01

$0.00274

2009-03-02

$0.00348

2009-02-02

$0.02273

2009-01-02

$0.06783

2008-12-01

$0.09196

2008-11-03

$0.10444

2008-10-01

$0.17911

2008-09-02

$0.17073

2008-08-01

$0.17842

2008-07-01

$0.17362

2008-06-02

$0.17887

2008-05-01

$0.19691

2008-04-01

$0.22367

2008-03-03

$0.25307

2008-02-01

$0.27507

2008-01-02

$0.28281

2007-12-03

$0.30351

2007-11-01

$0.34745

2007-10-01

$0.31751

2007-09-04

$0.31341

2007-08-01

$0.28853

2007-07-02

$0.26546

2007-06-01

$0.27012

2007-05-01

$0.25049

2007-04-02

$0.25156

2007-03-01

$0.22504

2007-02-01

$0.24573

2007-01-03

$0.2486

2006-12-01

$0.24791

2006-11-01

$0.2642

2006-10-02

$0.25766

2006-09-01

$0.2643

2006-08-01

$0.25192

2006-07-03

$0.08697

FXC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FXC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXC

FXC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

100.57%

1years

FXC

FXC

FXC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

FXC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0511

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0359

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0557

2019-07-31

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0477

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0514

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0465

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0511

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0306

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-03

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0428

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0342

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0304

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0293

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0232

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0154

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0161

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0058

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0005

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2014-12-31

2015-01-02

2015-01-06

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0146

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0198

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0189

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0171

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0201

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0163

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0142

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0166

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0191

2013-12-31

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0173

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0196

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0185

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0179

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0167

2013-06-28

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0153

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0149

2013-03-28

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0111

2013-02-28

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2012-12-31

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0107

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0106

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2012-09-28

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0064

2012-08-31

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2012-07-31

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0146

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0162

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0089

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

2012-02-29

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

2012-01-31

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0132

2011-12-30

2012-01-03

2012-01-05

2012-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0184

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0116

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0186

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0138

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0141

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0114

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0086

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0088

2010-12-31

2011-01-03

2011-01-05

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0085

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0027

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0035

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0227

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1791

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1707

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1784

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1736

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1789

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1969

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2237

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2531

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2751

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2828

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3035

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3475

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3175

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3134

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2885

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2655

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2701

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2505

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2516

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2250

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2457

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2486

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2479

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2642

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2577

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2643

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2519

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

FXC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

