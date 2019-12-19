Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rydex CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Stock

FXB

Price as of:

$126.17 -0.73 -0.58%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB)

FXB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FXB DARS™ Rating

FXB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$126.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

134,647

Open Price

$126.5

Day's Range

$125.95 - $126.52

Previous Close

$126.9

52 week low / high

$116.57 - $129.57

Percent off 52 week high

-2.62%

FXB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FXB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FXB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FXB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FXB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2009-03-02

$0.01374

2009-02-02

$0.06968

2009-01-02

$0.1031

2008-12-01

$0.25991

2008-11-03

$0.49959

2008-10-01

$0.59937

2008-09-02

$0.65455

2008-08-01

$0.71388

2008-07-01

$0.69744

2008-06-02

$0.71718

2008-05-01

$0.70329

2008-04-01

$0.76368

2008-03-03

$0.72048

2008-02-01

$0.80144

2008-01-02

$0.8113

2007-12-03

$0.84758

2007-11-01

$0.88392

2007-10-01

$0.81187

2007-09-04

$0.91432

2007-08-01

$0.89339

2007-07-02

$0.80074

2007-06-01

$0.79133

2007-05-01

$0.74422

2007-04-02

$0.75754

2007-03-01

$0.68475

2007-02-01

$0.74368

2007-01-03

$0.71866

2006-12-01

$0.68325

2006-11-01

$0.65688

2006-10-02

$0.61884

2006-09-01

$0.65332

2006-08-01

$0.60025

2006-07-03

$0.20364

FXB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FXB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FXB

Stock not rated.

FXB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

FXB

News
FXB

Research
FXB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FXB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FXB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-04-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-11-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0137

2009-02-27

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0697

2009-01-30

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1031

2008-12-31

2009-01-02

2009-01-06

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2599

2008-11-28

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4996

2008-10-31

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5994

2008-09-30

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6546

2008-08-29

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7139

2008-07-31

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6974

2008-06-30

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7172

2008-05-30

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7033

2008-04-30

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7637

2008-03-31

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7205

2008-02-29

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8014

2008-01-31

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8113

2007-12-31

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8476

2007-11-30

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8839

2007-10-31

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8119

2007-09-28

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.9143

2007-08-31

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8934

2007-07-31

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.8007

2007-06-29

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7913

2007-05-31

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7442

2007-04-30

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7575

2007-03-30

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6848

2007-02-28

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7437

2007-01-31

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.7187

2006-12-29

2007-01-03

2007-01-05

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6833

Unknown

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6569

Unknown

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6188

Unknown

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6533

Unknown

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6003

Unknown

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2036

Unknown

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

FXB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X