Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Stock

FUJIF

Price as of:

$47.26 -1.07 -2.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (FUJIF)

FUJIF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FUJIF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$47.26

Day's Range

$47.26 - $47.26

Previous Close

$48.33

52 week low / high

$40.91 - $50.75

Percent off 52 week high

-6.88%

FUJIF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FUJIF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FUJIF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FUJIF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.351

2017-09-27

$0.3322

2017-03-29

$0.315

2016-09-28

$0.3472

2016-03-29

$0.2881

2015-09-28

$0.271

2015-03-27

$0.2937

2014-09-26

$0.2288

2014-03-27

$0.0978

2013-09-26

$0.202

2013-03-27

$0.212

2012-09-26

$0.2574

2012-03-28

$0.2111

2011-09-28

$0.2286

2011-03-29

$0.182

2010-09-28

$0.1788

2010-03-29

$0.1351

2009-09-25

$0.1391

2009-03-26

$0.1265

2008-09-25

$0.1646

2008-03-26

$0.1768

2007-09-25

$0.1526

2007-03-27

$0.1059

2006-09-26

$0.1071

2006-03-28

$0.107

2005-09-27

$0.1106

2005-03-28

$0.1169

2004-09-27

$0.1131

2004-03-26

$0.1177

2003-09-25

$0.1122

2002-03-26

$0.0937

2001-09-25

$0.1063

FUJIF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FUJIF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FUJIF

Stock not rated.

FUJIF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

401.23%

98.26%

4years

FUJIF

FUJIF

FUJIF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FUJIF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

FUJIF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$47.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$40.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$40.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3510

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3322

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3150

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3472

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2881

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2710

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2937

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2288

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0978

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2020

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2120

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2574

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2111

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2286

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1820

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1788

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1351

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1391

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1265

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1646

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1768

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1526

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1059

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1071

Unknown

2006-09-26

2006-09-30

2006-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1070

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1106

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-30

2005-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1169

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-31

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1131

Unknown

2004-09-27

2004-09-30

2004-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1177

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-31

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1122

Unknown

2003-09-25

2003-09-30

2003-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$12.5000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-30

2002-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0937

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-31

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1063

Unknown

2001-09-25

2001-09-30

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$11.2500 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-31

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

FUJIF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

