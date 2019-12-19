Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Senior Loan Fund ETF

Stock

FTSL

Price as of:

$47.85 -0.15 -0.31%

Industry

Other

FTSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.86

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

FTSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

209,833

Open Price

$47.8

Day's Range

$47.8 - $47.87

Previous Close

$48.0

52 week low / high

$45.32 - $48.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.31%

FTSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FTSL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

FTSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.155

2019-11-21

$0.165

2019-10-22

$0.17

2019-09-25

$0.175

2019-08-21

$0.184

2019-07-23

$0.183

2019-06-14

$0.175

2019-05-21

$0.18

2019-04-23

$0.185

2019-03-21

$0.1925

2019-02-21

$0.1825

2019-01-23

$0.1825

2018-12-18

$0.185

2018-11-21

$0.17

2018-10-23

$0.17

2018-09-14

$0.17

2018-08-21

$0.17

2018-07-20

$0.17

2018-06-21

$0.17

2018-05-22

$0.16

2018-04-20

$0.1525

2018-03-22

$0.145

2018-02-21

$0.145

2018-01-23

$0.145

2017-12-21

$0.205

2017-11-21

$0.145

2017-10-20

$0.14

2017-09-21

$0.14

2017-08-22

$0.14

2017-07-21

$0.14

2017-06-22

$0.14

2017-05-23

$0.14

2017-04-21

$0.14

2017-03-23

$0.14

2017-02-22

$0.14

2017-01-20

$0.14

2016-12-21

$0.145

2016-11-22

$0.15

2016-10-21

$0.15

2016-09-21

$0.15

2016-08-23

$0.15

2016-07-21

$0.15

2016-06-22

$0.15

2016-05-20

$0.15

2016-04-21

$0.15

2016-03-23

$0.15

2016-02-23

$0.15

2016-01-21

$0.15

2015-12-23

$0.16

2015-11-20

$0.16

2015-10-21

$0.16

2015-09-23

$0.16

2015-08-21

$0.155

2015-07-21

$0.155

2015-06-24

$0.15

2015-05-21

$0.15

2015-04-21

$0.15

2015-03-25

$0.15

2015-02-20

$0.15

2015-01-21

$0.15

2014-12-23

$0.15

2014-11-21

$0.15

2014-10-21

$0.145

2014-09-23

$0.145

2014-08-21

$0.145

2014-07-22

$0.145

2014-06-24

$0.145

2014-05-21

$0.145

2014-04-22

$0.145

2014-03-25

$0.145

2014-02-21

$0.145

2014-01-22

$0.155

2013-12-18

$0.155

2013-11-21

$0.155

2013-10-22

$0.155

2013-09-20

$0.16

2013-08-21

$0.165

2013-07-23

$0.173

2013-06-21

$0.173

2013-05-21

$0.173

FTSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FTSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTSL

Stock not rated.

FTSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.19%

-4.74%

1years

FTSL

News
FTSL

Research
FTSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FTSL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1550

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1840

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1830

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1750

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1925

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1825

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1825

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1850

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1525

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2050

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-08-21

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-05-22

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-02-21

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-11-21

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-08-22

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-07-20

2016-07-21

2016-07-25

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-04-20

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-02-22

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2016-01-20

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2015-10-20

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-05-20

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-04-20

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-02-19

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2015-01-20

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-10-20

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-08-20

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

Unknown

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-05-20

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-04-21

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1450

2014-02-20

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2014-01-21

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2013-11-20

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1550

2013-10-21

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1650

Unknown

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2013-07-22

2013-07-23

2013-07-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1730

2013-05-20

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-05-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FTSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X