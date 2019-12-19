Best Dividend Stocks
Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF

Stock

FTSD

Price as of:

$94.59 +0.17 +0.18%

Industry

Other

FTSD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.27%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.14

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FTSD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$94.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,159

Open Price

$94.49

Day's Range

$94.44 - $94.59

Previous Close

$94.42

52 week low / high

$92.71 - $96.9

Percent off 52 week high

-2.38%

FTSD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTSD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FTSD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTSD's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.17851

2019-10-31

$0.22288

2019-09-30

$0.20301

2019-08-30

$0.20269

2019-07-31

$0.24824

2019-06-28

$0.20108

2019-05-31

$0.29561

2019-04-30

$0.2267

2019-03-29

$0.3076

2019-02-28

$0.19881

2019-01-31

$0.20789

2018-12-28

$0.25019

2018-11-30

$0.2244

2018-10-31

$0.2193

2018-09-28

$0.20223

2018-08-31

$0.24764

2018-07-31

$0.23387

2018-06-29

$0.20882

2018-05-31

$0.22602

2018-04-30

$0.16939

2018-03-29

$0.20594

2018-02-28

$0.16683

2018-01-31

$0.14213

2017-12-28

$0.22319

2017-11-30

$0.21251

2017-10-31

$0.19498

2017-09-29

$0.156

2017-08-31

$0.19582

2017-07-31

$0.18741

2017-06-30

$0.1701

2017-05-31

$0.16746

2017-04-28

$0.17082

2017-03-31

$0.22054

2017-02-28

$0.1423

2017-01-31

$0.10477

2016-12-28

$0.22415

2016-11-30

$0.18412

2016-10-31

$0.14697

2016-09-30

$0.14183

2016-08-31

$0.20929

2016-07-29

$0.19258

2016-06-30

$0.11789

2016-05-31

$0.17189

2016-04-29

$0.14105

2016-03-31

$0.1626

2016-02-29

$0.09876

2016-01-29

$0.08029

2015-12-29

$0.18173

2015-11-30

$0.113

2015-10-30

$0.12145

2015-09-30

$0.1388

2015-08-31

$0.12366

2015-07-31

$0.13082

2015-06-30

$0.06866

2015-05-29

$0.15132

2015-04-30

$0.18322

2015-03-31

$0.10369

2015-02-27

$0.08758

2015-01-30

$0.09061

2014-12-29

$0.1558

2014-11-28

$0.13723

2014-10-31

$0.14626

2014-09-30

$0.14173

2014-08-29

$0.15483

2014-07-31

$0.18111

2014-06-30

$0.14893

2014-05-30

$0.16915

2014-04-30

$0.17343

2014-03-31

$0.18557

2014-02-28

$0.14785

2014-01-31

$0.1555

2013-12-27

$0.1559

2013-11-29

$0.1169

FTSD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FTSD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTSD

Stock not rated.

FTSD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.61%

-14.20%

3years

FTSD

FTSD

FTSD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTSD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FTSD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1785

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2229

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2030

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2027

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2482

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2011

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2956

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2267

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3076

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1988

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2079

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2502

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2244

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2193

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2022

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2476

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2339

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2088

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2260

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1694

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2059

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1668

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1421

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2232

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2125

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1950

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1560

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1958

2017-08-30

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

2017-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1874

2017-07-28

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1701

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

2017-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1675

2017-05-30

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1708

2017-04-27

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2205

2017-03-30

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1423

2017-02-27

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1048

2017-01-30

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2242

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1841

2016-11-29

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1470

2016-10-28

2016-10-31

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1418

2016-09-29

2016-09-30

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2093

2016-08-30

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1926

2016-07-28

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1179

2016-06-29

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1719

2016-05-27

2016-05-31

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1411

2016-04-28

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1626

2016-03-30

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0988

2016-02-26

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0803

2016-01-28

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1817

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2015-11-27

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1215

2015-10-29

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1388

2015-09-29

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0687

2015-06-29

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1513

2015-05-28

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1832

2015-04-29

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2015-03-30

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2015-02-26

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0906

2015-01-29

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1558

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1372

2014-11-26

2014-11-28

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2014-10-30

2014-10-31

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1417

2014-09-29

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1548

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1811

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1489

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1692

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1734

2014-04-29

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1856

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1479

2014-02-27

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2014-01-30

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1559

2013-12-26

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1169

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FTSD

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

