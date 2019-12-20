Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI

Stock

FTLB

Price as of:

$22.28 +0.03 +0.13%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (FTLB)

FTLB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.97%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FTLB DARS™ Rating

FTLB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,700

Open Price

$22.09

Day's Range

$22.09 - $22.3

Previous Close

$22.25

52 week low / high

$18.99 - $22.59

Percent off 52 week high

-1.37%

FTLB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTLB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FTLB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTLB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.055

2019-11-21

$0.055

2019-10-22

$0.055

2019-09-25

$0.055

2019-08-21

$0.055

2019-07-23

$0.055

2019-06-14

$0.055

2019-05-21

$0.055

2019-04-23

$0.055

2019-03-21

$0.055

2019-02-21

$0.055

2019-01-23

$0.055

2018-12-18

$0.055

2018-11-21

$0.055

2018-10-23

$0.055

2018-09-14

$0.055

2018-08-21

$0.055

2018-07-20

$0.055

2018-06-21

$0.055

2018-05-22

$0.055

2018-04-20

$0.055

2018-03-22

$0.055

2018-02-21

$0.055

2018-01-23

$0.055

2017-12-21

$0.055

2017-11-21

$0.0525

2017-10-20

$0.0525

2017-09-21

$0.0525

2017-08-22

$0.0525

2017-07-21

$0.0525

2017-06-22

$0.0525

2017-05-23

$0.0525

2017-04-21

$0.0525

2017-03-23

$0.0525

2017-02-22

$0.0525

2017-01-20

$0.0525

2016-12-21

$0.0525

2016-11-22

$0.0525

2016-10-21

$0.0525

2016-09-21

$0.0525

2016-08-23

$0.0525

2016-07-21

$0.0525

2016-06-22

$0.0525

2016-05-20

$0.0525

2016-04-21

$0.0525

2016-03-23

$0.055

2016-02-23

$0.055

2016-01-21

$0.055

2015-12-23

$0.055

2015-11-20

$0.055

2015-10-21

$0.055

2015-09-23

$0.055

2015-08-21

$0.06

2015-07-21

$0.06

2015-06-24

$0.06

2015-05-21

$0.06

2015-04-21

$0.06

2015-03-25

$0.06

2015-02-20

$0.06

2015-01-21

$0.06

2014-12-23

$0.065

2014-11-21

$0.065

2014-10-21

$0.0663

2014-09-23

$0.0681

2014-08-21

$0.0667

2014-07-22

$0.0679

2014-06-24

$0.0678

2014-05-21

$0.067

2014-04-22

$0.014

2014-03-25

$0.0593

2014-02-21

$0.065

FTLB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FTLB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTLB

Stock not rated.

FTLB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.16%

0.00%

1years

FTLB

FTLB

FTLB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTLB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

FTLB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0550

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-08-21

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-05-22

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-02-21

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2017-01-19

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-11-21

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-10-20

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-08-22

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-07-20

2016-07-21

2016-07-25

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-05-19

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2016-04-20

2016-04-21

2016-04-25

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-02-22

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-01-20

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-11-19

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-10-20

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-08-20

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-07-20

2015-07-21

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-05-20

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-04-20

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-02-19

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2015-01-20

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-11-20

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0663

2014-10-20

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0681

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0667

2014-08-20

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0679

Unknown

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0678

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2014-05-20

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-04-21

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-02-20

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-02-28

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FTLB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

