Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF

Stock

FTEC

Price as of:

$71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Industry

Other

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology ETF (FTEC)

FTEC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.74

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FTEC DARS™ Rating

FTEC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$71.64

Quote Time

Today's Volume

126,630

Open Price

$71.24

Day's Range

$71.24 - $71.64

Previous Close

$71.23

52 week low / high

$45.74 - $71.64

Percent off 52 week high

-0.01%

FTEC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTEC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FTEC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTEC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.185

2019-06-21

$0.194

2019-03-15

$0.179

2018-12-21

$0.189

2018-09-21

$0.141

2018-06-15

$0.142

2018-03-16

$0.119

2017-12-15

$0.134

2017-09-15

$0.123

2017-06-16

$0.122

2017-03-17

$0.101

2016-12-28

$0.002

2016-12-16

$0.114

2016-09-16

$0.108

2016-06-17

$0.117

2016-03-18

$0.122

2015-12-18

$0.098

2015-09-18

$0.127

2015-06-19

$0.092

2015-03-20

$0.099

2014-12-19

$0.11

2014-09-19

$0.09

2014-06-20

$0.07

2014-03-21

$0.077

2013-12-20

$0.049

FTEC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FTEC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTEC

Stock not rated.

FTEC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.92%

25.21%

5years

FTEC

News
FTEC

Research
FTEC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FTEC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FTEC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1850

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1940

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1890

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1410

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1190

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1340

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1220

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1010

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0020

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1140

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1170

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1220

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0990

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0490

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FTEC

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

