First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FTA

Price as of:

$56.52 +0.38 +0.68%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.21

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

47,900

Open Price

$56.42

Day's Range

$56.35 - $56.64

Previous Close

$56.14

52 week low / high

$43.6 - $56.64

Percent off 52 week high

-0.21%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FTA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FTA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FTA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.3019

2019-09-25

$0.4376

2019-06-14

$0.16

2019-03-21

$0.1618

2018-12-18

$0.3612

2018-09-14

$0.1885

2018-06-21

$0.2965

2018-03-22

$0.209

2017-12-21

$0.2743

2017-09-21

$0.1938

2017-06-22

$0.2095

2017-03-23

$0.1585

2016-12-21

$0.211

2016-09-21

$0.192

2016-06-22

$0.1853

2016-03-23

$0.142

2015-12-23

$0.2524

2015-09-23

$0.2054

2015-06-24

$0.2012

2015-03-25

$0.1301

2014-12-23

$0.2399

2014-09-23

$0.1967

2014-06-24

$0.19

2014-03-25

$0.1546

2013-12-18

$0.1834

2013-09-20

$0.1548

2013-06-21

$0.1685

2013-03-21

$0.1072

2012-12-21

$0.2908

2012-06-21

$0.1771

2011-12-21

$0.2232

2011-06-21

$0.1551

2010-12-21

$0.1587

2010-06-22

$0.1767

2009-12-22

$0.16

2009-06-23

$0.1915

2008-12-23

$0.2775

2008-06-23

$0.1898

2007-12-21

$0.252

FTA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FTA

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.25%

14.44%

2years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3019

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4376

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1618

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3612

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1885

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2743

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2095

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1585

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2110

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1853

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2524

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2012

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1301

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2399

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1967

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1546

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1834

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1548

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1685

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1072

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2908

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1771

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2232

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1551

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1587

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1767

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1600

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1915

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2775

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1898

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2520

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

