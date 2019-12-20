Best Dividend Stocks
Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FSZ

Price as of:

$53.24 +0.02 +0.04%

Industry

Other

Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ)

FSZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FSZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$53.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,900

Open Price

$53.29

Day's Range

$53.21 - $53.29

Previous Close

$53.22

52 week low / high

$42.15 - $53.37

Percent off 52 week high

-0.24%

FSZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FSZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FSZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FSZ's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.0909

2019-06-14

$0.98

2019-03-21

$0.0141

2018-06-21

$1.0022

2017-06-22

$0.7839

2016-06-22

$0.7885

2015-12-23

$0.0442

2015-06-24

$0.388

2014-06-24

$0.7147

2014-03-25

$0.0034

2013-06-21

$0.7774

2013-03-21

$0.0088

2012-12-21

$0.123

2012-09-21

$0.0605

2012-06-21

$0.444

2012-03-21

$0.045

FSZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FSZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FSZ

Stock not rated.

FSZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.74%

-63.72%

1years

FSZ

FSZ

FSZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FSZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

FSZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0909

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0022

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7839

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7885

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0442

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2014-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7147

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0034

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7774

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0088

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0605

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4440

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FSZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

Tracks the Defined Switzerland Index, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology which uses fundamental growth and value factors to objectively select stocks from the S&P Switzerland BMI universe which may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive indices.

X