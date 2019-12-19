Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd

Stock

FSUMF

Price as of:

$7.6 +0.11 +1.47%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FSUMF)

FSUMF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.03%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.83

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FSUMF DARS™ Rating

FSUMF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

200

Open Price

$7.6

Day's Range

$7.6 - $7.6

Previous Close

$7.49

52 week low / high

$2.76 - $7.6

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

FSUMF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FSUMF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FSUMF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FSUMF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FSUMF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-02

$0.24 (AUD)

2019-05-22

$0.4129

2019-02-28

$0.1258

2018-08-31

$0.0805

2018-03-01

$0.0796

2017-09-01

$0.1859

2017-03-02

$0.1412

2016-09-02

$0.0847

2016-03-02

$0.0204

2015-09-03

$0.0131

2015-03-02

$0.0217

2014-09-01

$0.087

2014-02-27

$0.0836

2013-09-02

$0.0839

2012-08-31

$0.0385

2012-03-07

$0.0394

2011-09-05

$0.0393

2011-02-22

$0.03 (AUD)

FSUMF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FSUMF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FSUMF

Stock not rated.

FSUMF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

98.80%

415.80%

0years

FSUMF

News
FSUMF

Research
FSUMF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FSUMF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FSUMF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2400 (AUD)

Unknown

2019-09-02

2019-09-03

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4129

Unknown

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1258

Unknown

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0805

Unknown

2018-08-31

2018-09-03

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0796

Unknown

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1859

Unknown

2017-09-01

2017-09-04

2017-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1412

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-03

2017-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0847

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-05

2016-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0204

Unknown

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0131

Unknown

2015-09-03

2015-09-07

2015-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0217

Unknown

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0870

Unknown

2014-09-01

2014-09-03

2014-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0836

Unknown

2014-02-27

2014-03-05

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0839

Unknown

2013-09-02

2013-09-06

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0385

Unknown

2012-08-31

2012-09-06

2012-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0394

Unknown

2012-03-07

2012-03-14

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0393

Unknown

2011-09-05

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300 (AUD)

Unknown

2011-02-22

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

FSUMF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X