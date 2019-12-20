Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Stock

FRI

Price as of:

$25.65 +0.18 +0.71%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (FRI)

FRI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.23%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FRI DARS™ Rating

FRI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.65

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,700

Open Price

$25.45

Day's Range

$25.45 - $25.65

Previous Close

$25.47

52 week low / high

$20.64 - $27.24

Percent off 52 week high

-5.84%

FRI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FRI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FRI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FRI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FRI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.2058

2019-09-25

$0.1804

2019-06-14

$0.0991

2019-03-21

$0.1114

2018-12-18

$0.3015

2018-09-14

$0.2191

2018-06-21

$0.1291

2018-03-22

$0.0441

2017-12-21

$0.2955

2017-09-21

$0.1218

2017-06-22

$0.1363

2017-03-23

$0.1027

2016-12-21

$0.3898

2016-09-21

$0.0932

2016-06-22

$0.1233

2016-03-23

$0.1469

2015-12-23

$0.2381

2015-09-23

$0.1203

2015-06-24

$0.1623

2015-03-25

$0.0675

2014-12-23

$0.2194

2014-09-23

$0.0907

2014-06-24

$0.0843

2014-03-25

$0.0658

2013-12-18

$0.1845

2013-09-20

$0.1674

2013-06-21

$0.1204

2013-03-21

$0.0711

2012-12-21

$0.1069

2012-12-21

$0.0342

2012-09-21

$0.0875

2012-06-21

$0.1748

2011-12-21

$0.1456

2011-06-21

$0.195

2010-12-21

$0.1991

2010-06-22

$0.1

2009-12-22

$0.1116

2009-06-23

$0.1629

2008-12-23

$0.101

2008-06-23

$0.2103

2007-12-21

$0.375

FRI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FRI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FRI

Stock not rated.

FRI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.01%

18.65%

1years

FRI

News
FRI

Research
FRI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FRI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FRI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2058

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1804

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0991

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1114

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3015

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2191

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1291

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0441

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2955

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1218

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1363

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1027

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3898

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1233

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1469

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2381

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1203

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1623

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2194

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0907

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0843

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0658

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1845

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1204

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0342

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1069

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1748

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1456

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1950

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1991

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1116

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1629

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1010

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2103

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3750

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FRI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X