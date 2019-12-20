Best Dividend Stocks
Fidelity MSCI Real Estate ETF

Stock

FREL

Price as of:

$27.52 +0.24 +0.88%

Industry

Other

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate ETF (FREL)

FREL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FREL DARS™ Rating

FREL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

165,300

Open Price

$27.27

Day's Range

$27.27 - $27.53

Previous Close

$27.28

52 week low / high

$21.34 - $28.55

Percent off 52 week high

-3.61%

FREL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FREL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FREL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FREL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.225

2019-06-21

$0.233

2019-03-15

$0.266

2018-12-21

$0.176

2018-09-21

$0.564

2018-06-15

$0.239

2018-03-16

$0.261

2017-12-15

$0.207

2017-09-15

$0.212

2017-06-16

$0.223

2017-03-17

$0.165

2016-12-28

$0.016

2016-12-16

$0.261

2016-09-16

$0.196

2016-06-17

$0.193

2016-03-18

$0.274

2015-12-29

$0.013

2015-12-18

$0.232

2015-09-18

$0.208

2015-06-19

$0.229

2015-03-20

$0.177

FREL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FREL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FREL

Stock not rated.

FREL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.44%

-27.42%

1years

FREL

FREL

FREL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FREL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

FREL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2250

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2330

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2660

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5640

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2610

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2070

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2230

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0160

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2610

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1960

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2740

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2320

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2290

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FREL

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

