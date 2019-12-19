Best Dividend Stocks
First Pacific Co. Ltd. - ADR

Stock

FPAFY

Price as of:

$1.63 -0.03 -1.81%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Pacific Co. Ltd. - ADR (FPAFY)

FPAFY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.79%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.06

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

18.72%

EPS $0.34

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FPAFY DARS™ Rating

FPAFY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

112,034

Open Price

$1.64

Day's Range

$1.62 - $1.66

Previous Close

$1.66

52 week low / high

$1.62 - $2.29

Percent off 52 week high

-28.82%

FPAFY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FPAFY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FPAFY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FPAFY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-06

$0.031449

2019-06-24

$0.029154

2018-09-10

$0.041181

2018-06-07

$0.029034

2017-09-11

$0.041215

2017-06-08

$0.029252

2016-08-30

$0.041567

2016-06-07

$0.02944

2015-09-09

$0.041612

2014-09-08

$0.041591

2014-06-03

$0.073842

2013-09-06

$0.041579

2013-06-05

$0.073782

2012-09-07

$0.041583

2012-06-01

$0.073752

2010-09-08

$0.034652

2010-05-21

$0.045374

2009-09-17

$0.022801

2009-05-26

$0.034698

2008-09-18

$0.01732

2008-05-27

$0.03203

2007-09-19

$0.0114

2007-05-14

$0.01838

2006-09-25

$0.00542

2006-05-15

$0.01087

FPAFY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FPAFY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FPAFY

Stock not rated.

FPAFY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.96%

-10.42%

0years

FPAFY

News
FPAFY

Research
FPAFY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FPAFY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

FPAFY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0314

Unknown

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0292

Unknown

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0412

Unknown

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0290

Unknown

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0412

Unknown

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0293

Unknown

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0294

Unknown

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0738

Unknown

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0738

Unknown

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0416

Unknown

2012-09-07

2012-09-11

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0738

Unknown

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0347

Unknown

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0454

Unknown

2010-05-21

2010-05-25

2010-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0228

Unknown

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0347

Unknown

2009-05-26

2009-05-28

2009-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0173

Unknown

2008-09-18

2008-09-22

2008-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0320

Unknown

2008-05-27

2008-05-29

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0114

Unknown

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0184

Unknown

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0054

Unknown

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0109

Unknown

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

FPAFY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X