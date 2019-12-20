Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX

Stock

FNX

Price as of:

$72.31 +0.17 +0.24%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX (FNX)

FNX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.15%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FNX DARS™ Rating

FNX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

18,100

Open Price

$72.24

Day's Range

$72.04 - $72.44

Previous Close

$72.14

52 week low / high

$54.08 - $72.44

Percent off 52 week high

-0.18%

FNX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FNX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FNX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.3875

2019-09-25

$0.2918

2019-06-14

$0.15

2019-03-21

$0.0473

2018-12-18

$0.2641

2018-09-14

$0.0996

2018-06-21

$0.1974

2018-03-22

$0.0225

2017-12-21

$0.2603

2017-09-21

$0.1234

2017-06-22

$0.1264

2017-03-23

$0.0815

2016-12-21

$0.2134

2016-09-21

$0.1447

2016-06-22

$0.1474

2016-03-23

$0.1

2015-12-23

$0.1606

2015-09-23

$0.1099

2015-06-24

$0.1205

2015-03-25

$0.1246

2014-12-23

$0.1557

2014-09-23

$0.0991

2014-06-24

$0.0947

2014-03-25

$0.0566

2013-12-18

$0.0868

2013-09-20

$0.1192

2013-06-21

$0.0879

2013-03-21

$0.0544

2012-12-21

$0.2237

2012-06-21

$0.0922

2011-12-21

$0.1092

2011-06-21

$0.0569

2010-12-21

$0.0789

2010-06-22

$0.0665

2009-12-22

$0.0901

2009-06-23

$0.1035

2008-12-23

$0.1055

2008-06-23

$0.058

2007-12-21

$0.08

FNX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNX

Stock not rated.

FNX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.80%

165.59%

0years

FNX

News
FNX

Research
FNX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

FNX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3875

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2918

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0473

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2641

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0996

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1974

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2603

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1234

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1264

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0815

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2134

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1447

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1474

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1606

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1099

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1205

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1246

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1557

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0991

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0947

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0566

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0868

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1192

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0879

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0544

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2237

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1092

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0569

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0789

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0665

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0901

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1035

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1055

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0580

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FNX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

