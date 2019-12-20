Best Dividend Stocks
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

Stock

FNDB

Price as of:

$42.09 +0.24 +0.57%

Industry

Other

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

FNDB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.93%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FNDB DARS™ Rating

FNDB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$42.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,600

Open Price

$42.01

Day's Range

$42.01 - $42.17

Previous Close

$41.85

52 week low / high

$31.63 - $42.17

Percent off 52 week high

-0.19%

FNDB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNDB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FNDB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FNDB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FNDB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.3066

2019-09-25

$0.2049

2019-06-26

$0.2214

2019-03-20

$0.2086

2018-12-12

$0.2222

2018-09-25

$0.2046

2018-06-26

$0.2139

2018-03-16

$0.1672

2017-12-18

$0.2015

2017-09-18

$0.1926

2017-06-26

$0.1712

2017-04-03

$0.1481

2016-12-19

$0.1689

2016-10-03

$0.173

2016-06-27

$0.183

2016-03-21

$0.1451

2015-12-21

$0.1676

2015-09-28

$0.1679

2015-06-29

$0.1603

2015-03-30

$0.1478

2014-12-22

$0.1365

2014-09-29

$0.1241

2014-06-30

$0.1282

2014-03-31

$0.1069

2013-12-23

$0.0968

2013-10-01

$0.0348

FNDB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FNDB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNDB

Stock not rated.

FNDB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.33%

51.80%

5years

FNDB

News
FNDB

Research
FNDB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNDB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FNDB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3066

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2049

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2214

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2086

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2046

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2139

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1672

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1926

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1712

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1481

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1689

2016-12-16

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1830

2016-06-24

2016-06-27

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1451

2016-03-18

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1676

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1679

2015-09-25

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1603

2015-06-26

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1478

2015-03-27

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1241

2014-09-26

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1282

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1069

2014-03-28

2014-03-31

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0348

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FNDB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

