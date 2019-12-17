Best Dividend Stocks
First Community Financial Corp

Stock

FMFP

Price as of:

$22.1 -1.9 -7.92%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
First Community Financial Corp (FMFP)

FMFP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.89%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FMFP DARS™ Rating

FMFP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,500

Open Price

$23.18

Day's Range

$22.1 - $23.18

Previous Close

$24.0

52 week low / high

$22.1 - $25.01

Percent off 52 week high

-11.64%

FMFP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMFP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FMFP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FMFP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMFP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.27

2019-09-19

$0.14

2019-06-20

$0.14

2019-03-14

$0.14

2018-12-13

$0.26

2018-09-20

$0.14

2018-06-14

$0.14

2018-03-15

$0.14

2017-12-14

$0.225

2017-09-14

$0.13

2017-06-14

$0.13

2017-03-15

$0.125

2016-12-14

$0.21

2016-09-14

$0.125

2016-06-15

$0.125

2016-03-16

$0.125

2015-12-09

$0.205

2015-09-16

$0.125

2015-06-17

$0.125

2015-03-18

$0.125

2014-12-10

$0.215

2014-09-17

$0.12

2014-06-18

$0.12

2014-03-19

$0.12

2013-12-11

$0.1575

2013-09-18

$0.115

2013-06-19

$0.1125

2013-03-13

$0.11

2012-12-12

$0.1825

2012-09-12

$0.105

2012-06-13

$0.1025

2012-03-14

$0.1

2011-12-14

$0.0975

2011-09-14

$0.095

2011-06-15

$0.0925

2011-03-16

$0.09

2010-12-17

$0.0875

2010-09-17

$0.085

2010-06-16

$0.085

2010-03-17

$0.08

2009-12-15

$0.075

2009-09-16

$0.075

2009-06-17

$0.07

2009-03-20

$0.07

2008-12-17

$0.0675

2008-10-02

$0.0675

2008-06-18

$0.0625

2008-03-24

$0.0625

2007-12-19

$0.06

2007-09-19

$0.06

2007-06-15

$0.0575

2006-12-18

$0.055

2005-12-21

$0.05

2005-09-23

$0.05

2005-06-21

$0.0475

2005-03-23

$0.0475

2005-01-21

$0.045

1997-09-29

$0.02125

FMFP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FMFP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMFP

Stock not rated.

FMFP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.67%

58.82%

12years

FMFP

News
FMFP

Research
FMFP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMFP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FMFP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2700

2019-11-12

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-08-13

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-05-14

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-02-12

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-11-13

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-08-14

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-05-08

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-02-13

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-11-14

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-08-08

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-05-09

2017-06-14

2017-06-16

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-14

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-11-08

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-08-09

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-05-10

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-02-09

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

Unknown

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-05-15

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-21

2015-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2014-12-19

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

Unknown

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-23

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-02-25

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2013-11-25

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-05-17

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

Unknown

2013-03-13

2013-03-16

2013-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2012-11-15

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2012-08-14

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

Unknown

2012-06-13

2012-06-16

2012-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

Unknown

2011-12-14

2011-12-17

2011-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-09-06

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0925

Unknown

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

Unknown

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

Unknown

2010-12-17

2010-12-17

2010-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

Unknown

2010-09-17

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

Unknown

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

Unknown

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2009-12-15

2009-12-17

2009-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

Unknown

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

Unknown

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

Unknown

2008-10-02

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

Unknown

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

Unknown

2008-03-24

2008-03-21

2008-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

Unknown

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

Unknown

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-15

2007-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

Unknown

2006-12-18

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

Unknown

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

Unknown

2005-09-23

2005-09-23

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

Unknown

2005-06-21

2005-06-17

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

Unknown

2005-03-23

2005-03-18

2005-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

Unknown

2005-01-21

2004-12-24

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0213

1997-09-09

1997-09-29

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

FMFP

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

