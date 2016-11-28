Best Dividend Stocks
Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust

Stock

FLTB

Price as of:

$51.01 +0.02 +0.04%

Industry

Other

FLTB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.95%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


FLTB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,900

Open Price

$51.01

Day's Range

$50.99 - $51.02

Previous Close

$50.99

52 week low / high

$49.1 - $51.23

Percent off 52 week high

-0.43%

FLTB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLTB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FLTB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLTB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.083

2019-10-29

$0.102

2019-09-26

$0.118

2019-08-28

$0.114

2019-07-29

$0.112

2019-06-26

$0.115

2019-05-29

$0.11

2019-04-26

$0.119

2019-03-27

$0.111

2019-02-26

$0.111

2019-01-29

$0.112

2018-12-27

$0.092

2018-11-28

$0.163

2018-10-29

$0.113

2018-09-26

$0.109

2018-08-29

$0.109

2018-07-27

$0.063

2018-06-27

$0.151

2018-05-29

$0.081

2018-04-26

$0.113

2018-03-27

$0.084

2018-02-26

$0.082

2018-01-29

$0.075

2017-12-27

$0.074

2017-11-28

$0.073

2017-10-27

$0.074

2017-09-27

$0.072

2017-08-29

$0.071

2017-07-27

$0.072

2017-06-28

$0.073

2017-05-26

$0.072

2017-04-26

$0.08

2017-03-29

$0.072

2017-02-24

$0.065

2017-01-27

$0.096

2016-12-28

$0.064

2016-12-08

$0.05

2016-11-28

$0.046

2016-10-27

$0.063

2016-09-28

$0.062

2016-08-29

$0.061

2016-07-27

$0.062

2016-06-28

$0.069

2016-05-26

$0.099

2016-04-27

$0.042

2016-03-29

$0.089

2016-02-25

$0.055

2016-01-27

$0.031

2015-12-29

$0.066

2015-11-25

$0.041

2015-10-28

$0.041

2015-09-28

$0.065

2015-08-27

$0.066

2015-07-29

$0.177

2015-06-26

$0.018

2015-05-27

$0.048

2015-04-28

$0.121

2015-03-27

$0.047

2015-02-25

$0.055

2015-01-28

$0.066

2014-12-29

$0.068

2014-11-26

$0.065

2014-10-28

$0.04

FLTB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLTB

Stock not rated.

FLTB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.89%

-19.35%

2years

FLTB

News
FLTB

Research
FLTB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLTB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

FLTB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0830

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1180

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2019-01-28

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1630

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2018-08-28

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1510

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2017-08-28

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-07-26

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2017-06-27

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-05-25

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2017-04-25

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-03-28

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-02-23

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0960

2017-01-26

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-12-07

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2016-11-25

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2016-10-26

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-09-27

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2016-08-26

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2016-07-26

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2016-06-27

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2016-05-25

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-04-26

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2016-03-28

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2016-02-24

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-01-26

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2015-11-24

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2015-10-27

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2015-09-25

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-08-26

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1770

2015-07-28

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0180

2015-06-25

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2015-05-26

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2015-04-27

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2015-03-26

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2015-02-24

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2015-01-27

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2014-12-26

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2014-11-25

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-10-27

2014-10-28

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FLTB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

