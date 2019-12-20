Best Dividend Stocks
AdvisorShares Pacific Asst Enh Fl Rt ETF

Stock

FLRT

Price as of:

$49.1 -0.18 -0.37%

Industry

Other

FLRT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

4.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$2.12

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get FLRT DARS™ Rating

FLRT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.1

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$49.1

Day's Range

$49.1 - $49.1

Previous Close

$49.28

52 week low / high

$46.49 - $50.68

Percent off 52 week high

-3.12%

FLRT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLRT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FLRT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLRT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.1765

2019-11-26

$0.14786

2019-10-28

$0.1776

2019-09-25

$0.16343

2019-08-27

$0.18593

2019-07-26

$0.1929

2019-06-25

$0.15978

2019-05-28

$0.21393

2019-04-25

$0.16548

2019-03-26

$0.17174

2019-02-26

$0.17989

2019-01-28

$0.18261

2018-12-27

$0.16718

2018-11-27

$0.17046

2018-10-26

$0.19255

2018-09-26

$0.15863

2018-08-27

$0.17165

2018-07-26

$0.16042

2018-06-25

$0.1263

2018-05-25

$0.15685

2018-04-25

$0.16188

2018-03-26

$0.11165

2018-02-26

$0.14616

2018-01-26

$0.13258

2017-12-27

$0.14166

2017-11-28

$0.13872

2017-10-27

$0.12954

2017-09-26

$0.11144

2017-08-25

$0.13305

2017-07-26

$0.14237

2017-06-26

$0.10675

2017-05-24

$0.13903

2017-04-24

$0.14105

2017-03-24

$0.13792

2017-02-23

$0.15173

2017-01-25

$0.10344

2016-12-23

$0.18555

2016-11-23

$0.14007

2016-10-25

$0.15549

2016-09-26

$0.13738

2016-08-25

$0.1413

2016-07-25

$0.14957

2016-06-24

$0.14638

2016-05-24

$0.13596

2016-04-25

$0.1335

2016-03-24

$0.13105

2016-02-23

$0.13192

2016-01-25

$0.10417

2015-12-24

$0.18665

2015-11-23

$0.1343

2015-10-26

$0.15649

2015-09-24

$0.16232

2015-08-25

$0.15421

2015-07-24

$0.14686

2015-06-24

$0.19992

2015-05-22

$0.17204

2015-04-24

$0.14638

FLRT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FLRT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLRT

Stock not rated.

FLRT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.77%

14.10%

1years

FLRT

News
FLRT

Research
FLRT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLRT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

FLRT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1765

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1479

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1776

2019-10-25

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1634

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1859

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-08-28

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1929

2019-07-25

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1598

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2139

2019-05-24

2019-05-28

2019-05-29

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1655

2019-04-24

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1717

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1799

2019-02-25

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1826

2019-01-25

2019-01-28

2019-01-29

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1672

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1705

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1926

2018-10-25

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1586

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1717

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-08-28

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1604

2018-07-25

2018-07-26

2018-07-27

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1263

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1569

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1619

2018-04-24

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1117

2018-03-23

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1462

2018-02-23

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1326

2018-01-25

2018-01-26

2018-01-29

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1417

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1387

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1295

2017-10-26

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1331

2017-08-24

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1424

2017-07-25

2017-07-26

2017-07-28

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1068

2017-06-23

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1390

2017-05-23

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1411

2017-04-21

2017-04-24

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1379

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1517

2017-02-22

2017-02-23

2017-02-27

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1034

2017-01-24

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1856

2016-12-22

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1401

2016-11-22

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1555

2016-10-24

2016-10-25

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1374

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1413

2016-08-24

2016-08-25

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1496

2016-07-22

2016-07-25

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1464

2016-06-23

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1360

2016-05-23

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1335

2016-04-22

2016-04-25

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1311

2016-03-23

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1319

2016-02-22

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1042

2016-01-22

2016-01-25

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1867

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1343

2015-11-20

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1565

2015-10-23

2015-10-26

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1623

2015-09-23

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1542

2015-08-24

2015-08-25

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1469

2015-07-23

2015-07-24

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1999

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1720

2015-05-21

2015-05-22

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1464

2015-04-23

2015-04-24

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FLRT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

