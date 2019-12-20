Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FLN

Price as of:

$22.33 +0.03 +0.13%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.22

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FLN DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,100

Open Price

$22.4

Day's Range

$22.16 - $22.46

Previous Close

$22.3

52 week low / high

$17.67 - $22.46

Percent off 52 week high

-0.58%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0549

2019-09-25

$0.0112

2019-06-14

$0.2987

2019-03-21

$0.0676

2018-12-18

$0.2

2018-09-14

$0.0377

2018-06-21

$0.2982

2018-03-22

$0.0235

2017-12-21

$1.3153

2017-09-21

$0.3432

2017-06-22

$0.3286

2017-03-23

$0.1111

2016-09-21

$0.0013

2016-06-22

$0.1746

2016-03-23

$0.0212

2015-09-23

$0.0984

2015-06-24

$0.1554

2015-03-25

$0.0556

2014-12-23

$0.1255

2014-09-23

$0.1177

2014-06-24

$0.4672

2014-03-25

$0.0424

2013-12-18

$0.0173

2013-06-21

$0.3352

2013-03-21

$0.1263

2012-12-21

$0.0572

2012-09-21

$0.0566

2012-06-21

$0.6835

2011-12-21

$0.5854

FLN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLN

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.67%

-60.74%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0549

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2987

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0676

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0377

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2982

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3153

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3432

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3286

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0013

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1746

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0212

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0984

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1554

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1255

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1177

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4672

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0424

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0173

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3352

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1263

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0572

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0566

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6835

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5854

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X