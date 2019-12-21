Best Dividend Stocks
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF

Stock

FLMI

Price as of:

$25.4 +0.02 +0.08%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (FLMI)

FLMI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.73%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FLMI DARS™ Rating

FLMI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

0

Open Price

$25.4

Day's Range

$25.4 - $25.4

Previous Close

$25.38

52 week low / high

$24.4 - $25.92

Percent off 52 week high

-2.01%

FLMI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLMI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FLMI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FLMI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLMI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.036674

2019-10-31

$0.057456

2019-09-30

$0.0444

2019-08-30

$0.052821

2019-07-31

$0.06108

2019-06-28

$0.041943

2019-05-31

$0.126511

2019-04-30

$0.048785

2019-03-29

$0.059797

2019-02-28

$0.049653

2019-01-31

$0.060978

2018-12-28

$0.052308

2018-11-30

$0.051776

2018-10-31

$0.057419

2018-09-28

$0.045696

2018-08-31

$0.05321

2018-07-31

$0.050302

2018-06-29

$0.045992

2018-05-31

$0.057213

2018-04-30

$0.040852

2018-03-29

$0.049405

2018-02-28

$0.037569

2018-01-31

$0.047235

2017-12-28

$0.037756

2017-11-30

$0.031859

2017-10-31

$0.015567

FLMI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FLMI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLMI

Stock not rated.

FLMI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-25.28%

1years

FLMI

News
FLMI

Research
FLMI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLMI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FLMI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0367

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0444

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0528

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0419

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1265

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0488

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0497

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0523

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0532

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0409

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0494

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0472

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0378

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0319

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0156

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FLMI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X