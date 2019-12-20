Best Dividend Stocks
Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF

Stock

FLMB

Price as of:

$26.06 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust - Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (FLMB)

FLMB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.57

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FLMB DARS™ Rating

FLMB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$26.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,000

Open Price

$26.04

Day's Range

$26.04 - $26.09

Previous Close

$26.06

52 week low / high

$24.47 - $27.66

Percent off 52 week high

-5.78%

FLMB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLMB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FLMB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLMB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.047261

2019-10-31

$0.057936

2019-09-30

$0.043001

2019-08-30

$0.039808

2019-07-31

$0.059603

2019-06-28

$0.035724

2019-05-31

$0.075495

2019-04-30

$0.04728

2019-03-29

$0.051771

2019-02-28

$0.051027

2019-01-31

$0.062523

2018-12-28

$0.053603

2018-11-30

$0.054437

2018-10-31

$0.061051

2018-09-28

$0.049169

2018-08-31

$0.058405

2018-07-31

$0.055336

2018-06-29

$0.05098

2018-05-31

$0.065144

2018-04-30

$0.046971

2018-03-29

$0.056585

2018-02-28

$0.04776

2018-01-31

$0.058395

2017-12-28

$0.050192

2017-11-30

$0.052952

2017-10-31

$0.031475

2017-09-29

$0.001262

FLMB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLMB

Stock not rated.

FLMB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-13.79%

1years

FLMB

News
FLMB

Research
FLMB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLMB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

FLMB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0473

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0398

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0357

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0611

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0651

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0502

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0530

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0315

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FLMB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X