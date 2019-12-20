Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust ISE Global Engineering and Construction Index Fund

Stock

FLM

Price as of:

$50.8 +0.25 +0.49%

Industry

Other

FLM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.30%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FLM DARS™ Rating

FLM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

300

Open Price

$50.86

Day's Range

$50.8 - $50.86

Previous Close

$50.55

52 week low / high

$42.9 - $52.05

Percent off 52 week high

-2.40%

FLM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FLM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.1651

2019-09-25

$0.1319

2019-06-14

$0.6144

2019-03-21

$0.0237

2018-12-18

$0.1216

2018-09-14

$0.113

2018-06-21

$0.5515

2018-03-22

$0.0138

2017-12-21

$0.3836

2017-09-21

$0.0796

2017-06-22

$0.4239

2016-12-21

$0.1261

2016-09-21

$0.0959

2016-06-22

$0.766

2015-12-23

$0.0968

2015-09-23

$0.0287

2015-06-24

$0.3901

2014-12-23

$0.1067

2014-09-23

$0.1468

2014-06-24

$0.4791

2014-03-25

$0.0177

2013-12-18

$0.1933

2013-09-20

$0.1184

2013-06-21

$0.6632

2012-12-21

$0.0703

2012-06-21

$0.4959

2012-03-21

$0.0354

2011-12-21

$0.1828

2011-06-21

$0.5238

2010-12-21

$0.135

2010-06-22

$0.444

2009-12-22

$0.076

2009-06-23

$0.3243

2008-12-23

$0.011

FLM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FLM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLM

Stock not rated.

FLM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.57%

-17.44%

0years

FLM

FLM

FLM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

FLM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1651

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1319

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6144

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0237

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1216

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5515

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3836

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4239

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7660

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0287

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3901

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4791

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0177

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1184

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6632

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4959

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0354

2012-03-20

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1828

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5238

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1350

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4440

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0760

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3243

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FLM

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

