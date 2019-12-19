Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Stock

FIXD

Price as of:

$51.73 +0.07 +0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
FIXD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

12.46%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$6.43

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


FIXD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.73

Quote Time

Today's Volume

52,560

Open Price

$51.65

Day's Range

$51.6 - $51.73

Previous Close

$51.66

52 week low / high

$49.11 - $53.22

Percent off 52 week high

-2.80%

FIXD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FIXD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FIXD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FIXD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.12

2019-12-13

$0.0599

2019-12-13

$0.5362

2019-11-21

$0.12

2019-10-22

$0.12

2019-09-25

$0.12

2019-08-21

$0.12

2019-07-23

$0.12

2019-06-14

$0.12

2019-05-21

$0.12

2019-04-23

$0.12

2019-03-21

$0.12

2019-02-21

$0.125

2019-01-23

$0.1275

2018-12-18

$0.125

2018-11-21

$0.12

2018-10-23

$0.115

2018-09-14

$0.1125

2018-08-21

$0.1125

2018-07-20

$0.1125

2018-06-21

$0.1145

2018-05-22

$0.1205

2018-04-20

$0.1255

2018-03-22

$0.1155

2018-02-21

$0.1105

2018-01-23

$0.1005

2017-12-21

$0.0898

2017-11-21

$0.0867

2017-10-20

$0.1152

2017-09-21

$0.1011

2017-08-22

$0.1038

2017-07-21

$0.0992

2017-06-22

$0.0952

2017-05-23

$0.0985

2017-04-21

$0.0904

2017-03-23

$0.111

FIXD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FIXD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FIXD

Stock not rated.

FIXD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

364.75%

1years

FIXD

FIXD

FIXD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FIXD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

FIXD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5362

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0599

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-10-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-05-20

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

2019-01-22

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1145

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1205

2018-05-21

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1255

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1155

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-22

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0898

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1152

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1011

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1038

2017-08-21

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0992

2017-07-20

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0952

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0985

2017-05-22

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2017-04-20

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

FIXD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

