ProShares Trust

Stock

FINU

Price as of:

$112.6 +0.16 +0.14%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
ProShares Trust (FINU)

FINU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.98%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FINU DARS™ Rating

FINU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$112.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,459

Open Price

$112.83

Day's Range

$112.3 - $113.03

Previous Close

$112.44

52 week low / high

$45.81 - $115.21

Percent off 52 week high

-2.27%

FINU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FINU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FINU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FINU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FINU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.275067

2019-06-25

$0.275291

2019-03-20

$0.259724

2018-12-26

$0.184431

2018-09-26

$0.102285

2018-06-20

$0.070295

2018-03-21

$0.099213

2017-12-26

$0.101847

2017-09-27

$0.015081

2017-06-21

$0.027631

2017-03-22

$0.023507

2016-12-21

$0.0045485

2015-12-22

$0.0413345

2015-06-24

$0.01902025

2015-03-25

$0.01388975

2014-12-22

$0.03381125

2014-06-25

$0.02597975

2014-03-26

$0.0239035

2013-12-24

$0.0088515625

2012-12-26

$0.0053324375

FINU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FINU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FINU

Stock not rated.

FINU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

523.08%

141.17%

2years

FINU

News
FINU

Research
FINU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FINU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

FINU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2751

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2753

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2597

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1844

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1023

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0703

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0992

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1018

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0151

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0276

2017-06-20

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

2017-03-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0045

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0190

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0139

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0338

2014-12-19

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

2014-03-25

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0089

2013-12-23

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0053

2012-12-24

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FINU

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X