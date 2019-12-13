Best Dividend Stocks
First Farmers Financial Corp

Stock

FFMR

Price as of:

$46.0 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

FFMR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.78%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$1.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get FFMR DARS™ Rating

FFMR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,500

Open Price

$45.75

Day's Range

$45.75 - $46.0

Previous Close

$46.0

52 week low / high

$40.02 - $46.25

Percent off 52 week high

-0.54%

FFMR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3200

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade FFMR's Upcoming Dividend

FFMR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FFMR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.32

2019-09-27

$0.31

2019-06-27

$0.3

2019-03-28

$0.29

2018-12-28

$0.28

2018-09-27

$0.27

2018-06-28

$0.26

2018-03-28

$0.205

2017-12-28

$0.18

2017-09-28

$0.17

2017-06-28

$0.17

2017-03-29

$0.165

2016-12-28

$0.165

2016-09-28

$0.16

2016-06-28

$0.16

2016-03-29

$0.16

2015-12-28

$0.15

2015-09-28

$0.15

2015-06-26

$0.145

2015-03-27

$0.145

2014-12-29

$0.145

2014-09-26

$0.135

2014-06-26

$0.13

2014-03-27

$0.115

2013-12-27

$0.11

FFMR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FFMR

Stock not rated.

FFMR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.67%

26.11%

5years

FFMR

News
FFMR

Research
FFMR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FFMR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

FFMR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3200

2019-12-16

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-09-10

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-06-11

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-03-12

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-12-11

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-09-12

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-06-12

2018-06-28

2018-06-30

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2018-03-09

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-12-12

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-06-13

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-03-14

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-12-13

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-09-19

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-06-14

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-03-08

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-12-15

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-09-11

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-06-10

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-03-16

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-12-17

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2014-09-09

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-06-10

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-03-11

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-12-17

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

FFMR

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X