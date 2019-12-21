Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF

Stock

FEZ

Price as of:

$40.61 +0.2 +0.49%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR DJ Euro STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ)

FEZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.52%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.21

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FEZ DARS™ Rating

FEZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.61

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,248,100

Open Price

$40.58

Day's Range

$40.53 - $40.66

Previous Close

$40.41

52 week low / high

$31.94 - $41.01

Percent off 52 week high

-0.98%

FEZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FEZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FEZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FEZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FEZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$0.052624

2019-06-21

$0.816584

2019-03-15

$0.091968

2018-12-21

$0.123652

2018-09-21

$0.046916

2018-06-15

$0.899099

2018-03-16

$0.077487

2017-12-15

$0.124952

2017-09-15

$0.139694

2017-06-16

$0.656844

2017-03-17

$0.070623

2016-12-16

$0.104103

2016-09-16

$0.134194

2016-06-17

$0.820206

2016-03-18

$0.064013

2015-12-18

$0.147344

2015-09-18

$0.068181

2015-06-19

$0.782966

2015-03-20

$0.044478

2014-12-19

$0.294637

2014-09-19

$0.083944

2014-06-20

$0.918633

2014-03-21

$0.096501

2013-12-20

$0.188179

2013-09-20

$0.093242

2013-06-21

$0.797953

2013-03-15

$0.070417

2012-12-21

$0.181309

2012-09-21

$0.134188

2012-06-15

$0.850213

2012-03-16

$0.097397

2011-12-16

$0.217693

2011-09-16

$0.162234

2011-06-17

$1.077788

2011-03-18

$0.083062

2010-12-17

$0.253959

2010-09-17

$0.071774

2010-06-18

$0.862536

2010-03-19

$0.048885

2009-12-18

$0.220402

2009-09-18

$0.098584

2009-06-19

$0.91370881

2009-03-20

$0.057201

2008-12-19

$0.183617

2008-09-19

$0.145098

2008-06-20

$1.581081

2008-03-20

$0.53193

2007-12-21

$0.167093

2007-12-21

$0.61121

2007-12-21

$0.284102

2007-09-21

$0.262253

FEZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FEZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FEZ

Stock not rated.

FEZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-42.76%

-81.65%

1years

FEZ

News
FEZ

Research
FEZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FEZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FEZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0526

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8166

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0920

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1237

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8991

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1397

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6568

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0706

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1041

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1342

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8202

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1473

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0682

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7830

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2946

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0839

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9186

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0965

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7980

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0704

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1342

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8502

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0974

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2177

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1622

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0778

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0831

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2540

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0718

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8625

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0489

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2204

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0986

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9137

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0572

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1836

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1451

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5811

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5319

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2841

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6112

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1671

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2623

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FEZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X