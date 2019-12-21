Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FEX

Price as of:

$65.2 +0.42 +0.65%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)

FEX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.58%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FEX DARS™ Rating

FEX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,500

Open Price

$65.02

Day's Range

$65.02 - $65.26

Previous Close

$64.78

52 week low / high

$48.89 - $65.26

Percent off 52 week high

-0.09%

FEX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FEX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FEX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FEX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FEX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.2543

2019-09-25

$0.2604

2019-06-14

$0.1879

2019-03-21

$0.1609

2018-12-18

$0.256

2018-09-14

$0.1296

2018-06-21

$0.1906

2018-03-22

$0.1221

2017-12-21

$0.2045

2017-09-21

$0.1429

2017-06-22

$0.1608

2017-03-23

$0.1162

2016-12-21

$0.201

2016-09-21

$0.1511

2016-06-22

$0.1571

2016-03-23

$0.1212

2015-12-23

$0.2075

2015-09-23

$0.1355

2015-06-24

$0.1381

2015-03-25

$0.0926

2014-12-23

$0.2076

2014-09-23

$0.1271

2014-06-24

$0.1495

2014-03-25

$0.1087

2013-12-18

$0.1164

2013-09-20

$0.1057

2013-06-21

$0.1192

2013-03-21

$0.0804

2012-12-21

$0.2857

2012-06-21

$0.153

2011-12-21

$0.1799

2011-06-21

$0.1171

2010-12-21

$0.1431

2010-06-22

$0.1025

2009-12-22

$0.091

2009-06-23

$0.114

2008-12-23

$0.1795

2008-06-23

$0.1109

2007-12-21

$0.163

FEX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FEX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FEX

Stock not rated.

FEX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.29%

45.67%

1years

FEX

News
FEX

Research
FEX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FEX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

FEX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2543

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2604

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1879

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1609

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2560

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1296

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1906

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1221

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2045

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1429

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1608

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1162

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2010

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1511

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1571

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1212

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1355

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1381

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0926

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2076

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1271

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1087

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1164

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1057

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1192

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0804

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2857

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1530

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1799

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1171

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1431

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1025

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0910

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1140

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1795

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1109

2008-06-20

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1630

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FEX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

