Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. - GDR - Reg S (Sponsored)

Stock

FETLF

Price as of:

$34.85 N/A 0

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Far Eastone Telecommunications Co. Ltd. - GDR - Reg S (Sponsored) (FETLF)

FETLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.39

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


FETLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$34.85

Day's Range

$34.85 - $34.85

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$34.85 - $34.85

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

FETLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FETLF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FETLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FETLF's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-15

$1.39049

2018-07-13

$1.176093

2018-07-13

$0.34951

2017-07-11

$0.308291

2017-07-11

$1.2426936

2016-07-11

$0.272899

2016-07-11

$1.203032

2015-07-14

$0.27626

2015-07-14

$1.200568

2014-07-14

$0.292786

2014-07-14

$1.264672

2013-07-23

$1.1721768

2013-07-23

$0.286238

2012-07-20

$0.265765

2012-07-20

$0.9885888

2011-07-15

$1.013057

2010-08-06

$1.033291

2009-07-21

$1.013335

2008-08-08

$1.14213

FETLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FETLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FETLF

Stock not rated.

FETLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.97%

-8.86%

0years

FETLF

FETLF

FETLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FETLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

FETLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3905

Unknown

2019-07-15

2019-07-16

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3495

Unknown

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1761

Unknown

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2427

Unknown

2017-07-11

2017-07-12

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3083

Unknown

2017-07-11

2017-07-12

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2030

Unknown

2016-07-11

2016-07-12

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2729

Unknown

2016-07-11

2016-07-12

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2006

Unknown

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2763

Unknown

2015-07-14

2015-07-15

2015-08-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2647

Unknown

2014-07-14

2014-07-16

2014-08-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2928

Unknown

2014-07-14

2014-07-16

2014-08-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2862

Unknown

2013-07-23

2013-07-25

2013-08-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1722

Unknown

2013-07-23

2013-07-25

2013-08-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9886

Unknown

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2658

Unknown

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0131

Unknown

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-09-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0333

Unknown

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0133

Unknown

2009-07-21

2009-07-23

2009-09-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1421

Unknown

2008-08-08

2008-08-12

2008-09-22

Income

Regular

Annual

FETLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

