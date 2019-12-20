Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Stock

FEP

Price as of:

$37.32 +0.01 +0.03%

Industry

Other

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)

FEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.49%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.93

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FEP DARS™ Rating

FEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,700

Open Price

$37.24

Day's Range

$37.17 - $37.33

Previous Close

$37.31

52 week low / high

$29.87 - $37.69

Percent off 52 week high

-0.98%

FEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

FEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.232

2019-09-25

$0.2275

2019-06-14

$0.4881

2019-03-21

$0.0404

2018-12-18

$0.0416

2018-09-14

$0.1946

2018-06-21

$0.5189

2018-03-22

$0.0556

2017-12-21

$0.1573

2017-09-21

$0.0718

2017-06-22

$0.3684

2017-03-23

$0.0464

2016-09-21

$0.1245

2016-06-22

$0.4422

2016-03-23

$0.0574

2015-12-23

$0.0353

2015-09-23

$0.0623

2015-06-24

$0.515

2015-03-25

$0.0398

2014-12-23

$0.175

2014-09-23

$0.0836

2014-06-24

$0.4652

2013-12-18

$0.0679

2013-09-20

$0.0426

2013-06-21

$0.3055

2013-03-21

$0.101

2012-12-21

$0.0249

2012-09-21

$0.0439

2012-06-21

$0.4946

2011-12-21

$0.0156

2011-06-21

$0.4705

FEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FEP

Stock not rated.

FEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.14%

14.47%

2years

FEP

News
FEP

Research
FEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

FEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2320

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4881

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0404

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1946

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5189

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1573

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0718

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3684

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0464

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1245

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4422

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0574

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0353

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0623

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5150

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0398

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0836

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4652

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0679

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0426

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3055

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1010

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0249

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0439

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4946

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0156

2011-12-20

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4705

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

FEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

